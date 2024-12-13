The Brazil national team has struggled in the 2026 CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers during the absence of its talisman Neymar. While Al Hilal awaits the Brazilian’s return from his latest injury, Neymar has shared his aspirations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, a tournament that could mark the final chapter of his illustrious international career.

Neymar has been the face of the Brazil national team for over a decade, yet his World Cup experiences have fallen short of expectations. Despite featuring in three editions, he has never advanced beyond the quarterfinals—missing the 2014 semifinals due to injury. Winning the World Cup remains a glaring omission in Neymar’s legacy. In an interview with RMC Sport, Neymar opened up about his determination to make an impact in 2026.

“Obviously, the World Cup is the goal for every player. I’ve already played in it three times, and of course, I want to play in the fourth. I have to focus on that, prepare well here, and keep that medium-term goal in mind after I return. The first thing is to get back into shape here, at my club,” Neymar told journalist Marion Bartoli.

Despite setbacks in previous tournaments—most notably against Germany in 2014, Belgium in 2018, and Croatia in 2022—Neymar is adamant that his World Cup dreams are not over. At 34 years old during the 2026 tournament in the USA, Canada, and Mexico, the Brazilian star aims to recover full fitness with Al Hilal and lead his nation to glory.

Al Hilal initially hoped to see Neymar back on the pitch by late 2024 following an ACL injury that sidelined him for over a year. However, his comeback has been delayed due to a hamstring tear suffered just weeks after recovering, during a match against Esteghlal FC.

When will Neymar return to Brazil national team?

Neymar sustained the hamstring injury in early November, with recovery estimated at 4 to 6 weeks. If rehabilitation goes as planned, he could return for Al Hilal in the King’s Cup match against Al Ittihad on January 7, 2025. But what about his return to the Brazil national team?

The next international break is set for late March 2025, providing Neymar with ample time to regain fitness. If fully recovered, the forward could rejoin Brazil for their CONMEBOL qualifiers against Colombia on March 19 and Argentina on March 26.

Currently sitting in the 5th position in the CONMEBOL qualifiers, Brazil national team is 2 points away to secure its participation for the 2026 World Cup. With a Condeferations Cup in 2013 and an Olympic gold medal in 2016, Neymar will be looking forward to prepare himself for his probable last opportunity to win another major trophy with his national team.