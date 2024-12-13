Cristiano Ronaldo has firmly established his legacy in football history, particularly at Real Madrid, where he remains the club’s all-time top scorer. However, his former teammate Sami Khedira, now retired, has reflected on his time at the Spanish giants and, when asked to choose the most “special” player, surprisingly picked someone other than Ronaldo.

Khedira played for Real Madrid from 2010 to 2015, sharing unforgettable moments with Ronaldo, including the iconic “La Decima” Champions League triumph in the 2013-14 season. In an interview with Spanish outlet Marca, Khedira was asked to name the most special player in the locker room, and while he acknowledged Ronaldo’s immense impact, he ultimately selected another talented individual.

“Everyone understands that Cristiano was the man. To win matches, it was always Cristiano, because he never missed. He was always there. We needed a goal, so we’d give the ball to Cristiano. But for me, the most special player was Mesut Ozil,” Khedira stated.

While Khedira praised Ronaldo’s status as the team’s main star, he justified his choice by recalling the moment they learned Ozil was leaving the club: “The day Mesut left, we were all telling Florentino: ‘Why are you selling him?’ And we all said it, you know? Benzema, Cristiano, Ramos… Ozil was an absolute genius, a true magician. I played behind him, and if you gave him a bad pass, he would control the ball with such ease… I’ve never seen a player with that class and quality, really.”

Arsenal made a bold move in 2013, spending €45 million to sign Mesut Ozil from Real Madrid. While the sale provided a significant financial boost for Los Blancos, Sami Khedira, Ozil’s former teammate, was captivated by his fellow German’s talent. “Really, Mesut played like Zidane. My idol was Zizou, and if you put both of them on YouTube and watch their touches… Mesut was like Zizou,” he stated.

Ozil’s regret of leaving Real Madrid

Ozil became Arsene Wenger’s marquee signing at Arsenal, tasked with helping the club reclaim its title contender status. Despite his undeniable success in the Premier League, the German midfielder has since admitted that leaving Real Madrid was a mistake.

This revelation came from Khedira, who, when asked about Özil’s chances of winning the Ballon d’Or, shared deeper insights into his friend’s thoughts on leaving Madrid: “I don’t know, because there were Cristiano and Messi, and also Xavi and Iniesta, who for me should have won a Ballon d’Or. But yes, Ozil had that potential.

“And although he had a great career, it would have been different at Madrid. And he told me that leaving Madrid was a big mistake because he had everything here. The Bernabeu loved him, he played like an angel,” Sami Khedira stated.