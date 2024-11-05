Following a recent muscular injury, Al-Hilal coach Jorge Jesus has provided an update on Brazilian soccer sensation Neymar, indicating that the player has encountered yet another obstacle in his comeback to the field. Neymar, who had just returned from a severe knee ligament injury that sidelined him for over a year, limped off during Al-Hilal’s AFC Champions League match against Esteghlal. Despite a promising start in his comeback journey, this latest setback raises questions about Neymar’s resilience and readiness to reclaim his form in Saudi Arabia, following a turbulent period of rehabilitation.

The highly anticipated return of Neymar to competitive play was cut short as he sustained another injury during Al-Hilal’s 3-0 AFC Champions League victory over Esteghlal. Substituted in the second half, Neymar was only on the pitch for 26 minutes before requesting to come off, clearly showing signs of discomfort and distress. Coach Jorge Jesus, addressing the media after the game, described the injury as a muscular issue likely affecting Neymar’s right hamstring, rather than his surgically repaired knee.

The 32-year-old superstar, who joined from Paris Saint-Germain for a transfer fee of $98 million, had only recently completed the challenging recovery from a knee ligament and meniscus injury sustained during a World Cup qualifying match between Brazil and Uruguay in October 2023. Just a month after his return, he has had to endure yet another physical challenge.

What did Al-Hilal coach Jorge Jesus say?

In his update on Neymar’s fitness, Jesus acknowledged the Brazilian’s vulnerability to physical contact in his attacking role, a factor that makes recovery complex for such a high-impact player. “He is coming back from a tough injury,” said Jesus. “He plays in a position that makes him very vulnerable to contact. I believe his injury is muscular, not in the knee. He should be out for at least two weeks”. The coach’s statements reflect an awareness of the long rehabilitation road Neymar has traveled, along with the unique challenges of reintegrating him into high-stakes competition.

Jesus also explained his decision to keep Neymar out of Al-Hilal’s Saudi Pro League squad, a precautionary measure in light of the player’s fragile condition. By focusing solely on Neymar’s participation in the AFC Champions League, Jesus hopes to manage his minutes and reduce the risk of additional injuries.

Neymar’s frequent injuries and setbacks have undoubtedly challenged his mental and physical resilience. In fact, the current injury may deepen the emotional strain on the star forward, who has faced a pattern of injuries that hindered his consistency on the field since his days at Barcelona and PSG.

When is Neymar expected to return?

Despite the recent injury, there is optimism that Neymar may be ready for Al-Hilal’s upcoming AFC Champions League match against Al-Sadd on November 26. He will undergo further medical evaluations to determine the full extent of the injury and confirm his recovery timeline. If the initial two-week recovery period holds true, the Brazilian forward could still make an appearance in the continental competition.

However, the recurrence of injuries so soon after his knee recovery casts doubt on how effectively Neymar can perform at a high level. For Al-Hilal, Neymar’s health remains a significant factor as they pursue the AFC Champions League title, where his talent and experience could be decisive. Although he commands a reported annual salary of around $112 million, the Blue Waves may need to balance their investment with the veteran’s long-term health needs.