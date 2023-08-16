With a rising level of star power on the field, the Saudi Pro League has quickly risen to relevance this decade. This Saudi Pro League TV schedule will help you find the games and follow this new player on the global soccer stage.

As of 2023, FOX Sports has acquired the broadcast rights to the Saudi Pro League in the USA. That means you’ll find games on their family of networks that includes FS2, FOX Deportes, and FOX Soccer Plus.

The Saudi Pro League has origins in the 1970s. After several format changes and full professionalization in 2007, we arrived at the league as it is today. The league features 18 teams playing a double round-robin schedule of 34 games. The bottom three teams at the end of each season are relegated to the Saudi First Division League. The league sends four clubs each season to the AFC Champions League.

In 2023, the league was catapulted into the spotlight with the signing of several major star players. These acquisitions were headlined by Cristiano Ronaldo joining Al-Nassr. Others followed, including Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kanté, Jordan Henderson, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mané, and Neymar.

The lavish spending has not been without criticism however. The state-backed Public Investment Fund, which also now owns Newcastle United, purchased 75% stakes in four clubs (Al-Ahli, Al-Ittihad, Al-Hilal, and Al-Nassr) in June of 2023, calling into question the competitive integrity of the competition.

Check the TV schedule below for the latest listings from the league.

Saudi Pro League TV Schedule

All times Eastern.

Friday, August 18 02:00 PM ET Al Nassr vs. Al Taawoun FC ( Saudi Pro League ) FS2 , FS2 , FOX Deportes , FOX Deportes , Fubo, Fubo, DirecTV Stream DirecTV Stream

Saturday, August 19 02:00 PM ET Al-Ittihad vs. Al-Tai FC ( Saudi Pro League ) FOX Soccer Plus , FOX Soccer Plus , Fubo, Fubo, FOX Deportes , FOX Deportes , DirecTV Stream DirecTV Stream

Thursday, August 24 02:00 PM ET Al-Riyadh SC vs. Al-Ittihad ( Saudi Pro League ) FOX Soccer Plus , FOX Soccer Plus , Fubo Fubo



