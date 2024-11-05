Chelsea‘s promising start to the Premier League season under manager Enzo Maresca, currently sitting above Arsenal in fourth place, casts a stark contrast to the situation of Enzo Fernandez.

Despite the team’s overall success, Fernandez has found himself consistently benched, replaced in the starting eleven by the midfield pairing of Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia.

Maresca’s decision to prioritize Caicedo and Lavia is clearly justified by results; Chelsea’s only defeat since the change came at Anfield, highlighting a newfound midfield stability. This unexpected shift has sparked significant interest from top European clubs.

The British record £107 million signing from Benfica in January 2023, following a standout performance at the World Cup, where he was named Young Player of the Tournament, now finds himself fighting for his place.

According to The Sun, both Inter Milan and Barcelona are closely monitoring the situation. Despite the growing speculation, Fernandez remains determined to reclaim his starting role at Chelsea, and fight for his place at Stamford Bridge.

Fernandez’s uncomfortable situation at Chelsea

Maresca addressed Fernandez’s situation directly before a recent draw against Manchester United, emphatically stating that a player’s transfer fee is irrelevant to their playing time.

“They are human beings,” Maresca told reporters, “and if you pay £100m, that’s not my problem. You want to buy me, then you pay that money. That doesn’t mean you have to be the best in every game. At the end of the day, they’re footballers, and they can’t always be at the top level.” His comments underscore a performance-based approach to team selection, regardless of a player’s financial value.

Adding further complexity to Fernandez’s situation is a controversy that unfolded over the summer, involving his apparent participation in singing along to a song containing racist lyrics during Argentina’s Copa America celebrations.

This off-field incident adds another dimension to the pressures the young midfielder faces as he navigates his career at Chelsea.

Could Real Madrid enter the fray?

The whispers surrounding Fernandez extend beyond Italy and Spain. Real Madrid, reportedly considering the sale of Aerelién Tchouaméni, could offer up to €100 million.

While he impressed during pre-season, Carlo Ancelotti’s preference remains Rodri, the recent Ballon d’Or winner, creating a potential roadblock to a transfer to the Spanish giants. The coming weeks will be crucial in determining Fernandez’s future, whether it remains at Chelsea or takes a new turn with a move to one of Europe’s elite clubs.