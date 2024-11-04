Soccer fans eagerly watched Neymar‘s return to Al Hilal in the AFC Champions League match against Esteghlal FC, marking his comeback after over a year sidelined. After suffering what was suspected to be a muscular issue, Neymar gave an important injury update before undergoing official medical exams.

Neymar was only able to play just 29 minutes in the game against Esteghlal, entering the game in the 58th minute. A bad leg extension forced the Brazilian to exit the game in 87′, making fans concerned about his situation. In order to bring some tranquility to the fans, Ney took over social media.

“I felt like a cramp but very strong! I will do exams and hope it’s nothing more,” Neymar wrote in an Instagram story. “It’s normal for this to happen after 1 year, the doctors had already warned me, this is why I need to be careful and have more minutes to play,” he ended.

His update was more positive than initially feared, with some reports speculating a possible hamstring strain. Neymar has yet to complete a full medical assessment, but his comments have provided some relief for fans.

Upcoming matches Neymar might miss

Neymar was able to play only 42 minutes in 2 games for Al Hilal since he recovered from his ACL and meniscus injury in his left knee. With this new setback, the star will have to be more cautious if his desire is to recover his form.

The next Saudi Pro League fixture against Al Ettifaq on Friday won’t be impacted, as he wasn’t registered for league play this season. Instead, Neymar is only eligible for the AFC Champions League, with the next match scheduled for November 26—giving him extra time to recuperate.

Neymar is also expected to miss Brazil national team’s World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela and Uruguay. Brazil head coach Dorival Junior addressed Neymar’s situation earlier, stating he would not be calling him up to allow for a full recovery and return to form.