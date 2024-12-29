Manchester United is facing a critical juncture. Following a disastrous start to the season under Erik ten Hag, the club appointed Rúben Amorim as manager over two months ago. Amorim now faces the challenge of turning the team’s fortunes around and returning them to the upper echelons of the Premier League and European soccer. The new manager will have significant changes to make to the squad to ensure that the club can regain its position at the top of English football.

In his first nine games in charge, Amorim secured a crucial victory against Manchester City, but his overall record is modest (4 wins, 4 losses, 1 draw). The upcoming January transfer window will be crucial for Amorim to reshape the squad to his liking.

Significant changes to the squad are expected, including both significant arrivals and departures. This period will be critical to determining whether the manager can implement his strategic plans. The next few weeks will be very important in shaping the direction of the club.

Surprisingly, 20-year-old Argentine winger Alejandro Garnacho could be among those departing Old Trafford. Despite being United’s top scorer this season (8 goals, 4 assists), he has struggled to adapt to Amorim’s 3-4-3 system and has failed to contribute goals or assists in his seven appearances under the new manager. Various English media outlets suggest that a transfer is possible. This is unexpected, and will be a surprise to many fans of the club.

Other potential departures: A wider reshuffle

Beyond Garnacho, several other players could be moved on, according to Sky Sports and The Sun. Christian Eriksen, Casemiro, Anthony, and Victor Lindelöf, along with the previously mentioned Marcus Rashford and Harry Maguire, are all reportedly on the list of players who might be transferred.

This suggests that significant changes are planned and that the team will have a very different look in the coming months. These changes will be important to ensuring the team is able to compete at a high level.

Sky Sports reports that only a select few players are considered untransferable: Amad Diallo (whose contract needs to be renewed or he’ll leave for free in June 2025), Kobbie Mainoo, Noussair Mazraoui, Matthijs De Ligt, Leny Yoro, André Onana, Lisandro Martínez, Manuel Ugarte, and Rasmus Hojlund. The remaining players are potentially available, depending on incoming offers. This list indicates the manager’s priorities and shows the significance of the players who have been selected.

Amorim’s wishlist: Reinforcements across the pitch

Alongside potential departures, Amorim has identified several targets to reinforce his squad across all positions. The club appears willing to make significant investments in new players. The manager has reportedly targeted Gonçalo Inácio, Ousmane Diomandé, and Viktor Gyokeres from his time at Sporting Lisbon. Goalkeepers Illan Meslier (Leeds United) and Gregor Kobel (Borussia Dortmund) are also reportedly on the list.

Furthermore, there’s speculation that Manchester United could pursue Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich), Randal Kolo Muani (PSG), and Ederson (Atalanta), all facing uncertain futures at their respective clubs. This ambition shows the manager’s intention to rebuild the team and suggests that he has high ambitions for the coming season. The ambition shown in these potential acquisitions is clear.