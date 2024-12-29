As the January transfer window approaches, MLS teams are gearing up for the 2025 season. Inter Miami, already active in the transfer market, has now secured a replacement for Diego Gomez. The signing looks to solidify their attack, potentially forming a lethal trio alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

Paraguayan midfielder Diego Gomez quickly became one of Inter Miami’s standout players after joining, excelling both centrally and on the left wing. His impressive performances caught the attention of Brighton & Hove Albion, who signed him for a reported $15 million—a significant sale for MLS. Inter Miami wasted no time in finding his successor.

According to MLS and USMNT insider Tom Bogert, Inter Miami has signed winger Fafa Picault. The Haitian player last played at Vancouver Whitecaps, but left as a free agent at the end of the 2024 season.

Picault was one of the most coveted players in the free agency, and several clubs set their eyes on the forward. He even had advanced talks with another MLS side, Austin FC. However, as Bogert reports, family reasons turned to be the driving factor that weigh in for Picault to join Inter Miami.

Picault brings a wealth of experience to an Inter Miami squad seeking the right balance of youth and veteran leadership. Since debuting in the MLS in 2017, he has played for clubs including Philadelphia Union, FC Dallas, Houston Dynamo, Nashville SC, and Vancouver Whitecaps. Last season, he tallied 9 goals and 5 assists in 1,675 minutes, showcasing his enduring effectiveness on the field.

A new Inter Miami trio: Messi, Suarez, and Picault

With Lionel Messi orchestrating play from the right and Luis Suarez commanding the central striker position, Gomez provided balance and creativity from the left wing during his time with the team. Picault now steps into that role, offering a different skill set.

While Picault may lack Gomez’s playmaking flair, he brings much-needed speed to the left flank. As Jordi Alba‘s pace has slowed with age, and Julian Gressel isn’t as dynamic in wide positions, Picault’s ability to make long runs and score goals fills a key gap for Inter Miami.

Even at 33, Picault demonstrated in 2024 that he remains a potent attacking option. His pace and positioning could complement Messi’s playmaking instincts, as the Argentine has often excelled with quick wingers capable of exploiting space—similar to partnerships Messi fostered at Barcelona and PSG. If Picault can replicate his form from last season, Inter Miami’s attacking trio might become one of the most feared in the league.