Ademola Lookman reportedly set to leave Atalanta after criticism from coach Gasperini

Serie A
By Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Ademola Lookman of Atalanta BC in action during the Serie A match between Empoli and Atalanta at Stadio Carlo Castellani on February 23, 2025 in Empoli, Italy.
© Gabriele Maltinti/Getty ImagesAdemola Lookman of Atalanta BC in action during the Serie A match between Empoli and Atalanta at Stadio Carlo Castellani on February 23, 2025 in Empoli, Italy.

Despite being one of Atalanta‘s standout players, Ademola Lookman has found himself at the center of controversy following the team’s elimination from the UEFA Champions League at the hands of Club Brugge. After receiving harsh criticism from coach Gian Piero Gasperini, reports suggest that Lookman will leave Atalanta at the end of the season.

In the 1-3 defeat to Club Brugge, Lookman missed a penalty in the 60th minute, which prompted a public outburst from Gasperini. “Ademola Lookman is one of the worst penalty takers I’ve ever seen,” the Italian coach said, questioning why Lookman, rather than Mateo Retegui or Charles De Ketelaere, had taken the penalty. This led to a statement from the club.

According to Sky Sports‘ Sacha Tavolieri, Lookman is set to depart Atalanta in the summer. A major factor behind this decision, and the growing discomfort within his camp, is Gasperini’s dismissive comments regarding Lookman’s role in the team.

Ahead of Atalanta’s Serie A clash with Empoli, Gasperini addressed the growing tension surrounding the club. “I didn’t get the sense that there was this big fuss; it was mostly a media issue,” he said. “I almost feel that for some, it might be beneficial to describe Atalanta as an environment that’s falling apart, but all of this works against Atalanta, not just against me and Lookman. My comment wasn’t meant to be offensive towards him.”

In response to the controversy, Lookman put in a strong performance against Empoli, scoring twice and earning the MVP award. Despite remaining a regular starter for Atalanta, reports suggest Lookman is now considering a return to the Premier League.

Liverpool, Arsenal, and Saudi Arabia eyeing Lookman

Lookman’s performances, including a standout hat-trick in the 2023-24 UEFA Europa League final against Bayer Leverkusen, have caught the attention of several top clubs. With his departure from Atalanta looking increasingly likely, Liverpool, Arsenal, and the Saudi Pro League are among the potential destinations for the winger.

Tavolieri reports that Liverpool has already been in contact with both Atalanta and Lookman, with the club eyeing him as a potential replacement for Mohamed Salah. Arsenal, meanwhile, has made inquiries but has yet to take concrete steps in comparison to Liverpool.

While the Saudi Pro League has not yet made an official approach, Lookman has reportedly expressed to his entourage that he would be open to a move to the league if the opportunity arises. With 29 appearances, 17 goals, and 7 assists so far this season with Atalanta, Lookman will undoubtedly be one of the most sought-after players in the 2025 summer transfer market.

