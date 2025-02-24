Sergio Ramos shares special message after Liga MX debut with Monterrey following 8 months of inactivity

The Liga MX clash between Monterrey and Atletico San Luis marked a special moment for the league as World Cup and five-time Champions League winner Sergio Ramos made his debut. After an 8-month hiatus from competitive soccer, the Spanish legend shared a heartfelt message following his return to the pitch.

Alongside James Rodriguez, Ramos was one of the high-profile signings during the winter transfer window. Despite having only a short time to integrate with the team, coach Martín Demichelis opted to start the veteran defender against San Luis.

“After some time away from the pitch, happy and excited with the debut and the win. Work and perseverance are always the key,” Ramos wrote on his Instagram, sharing photos from his debut and the warm reception he received at the BBVA Stadium.

Ramos left Sevilla as a free agent at the beginning of the 2024-25 season. Despite interest from several clubs, none were able to meet the financial or sporting demands set by the Spanish defender. After 8 months of solo training, Monterrey pursued him, completing a historic signing in Liga MX.

In Monterrey’s 3-1 victory over Atletico San Luis, Ramos played 80 minutes, registering 4 clearances, 1 shot block, and winning all 4 duels (1 ground, 3 aerial). Additionally, he showcased his technical ability, completing 93% of his passes (41/44), the highest among the starters.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Sergio Ramos’ Monterrey contract includes several ‘crazy’ clauses: Featuring an unthinkable option

Monterrey takes care to ease Ramos’ adaptation

Eight months away from competitive action would affect any player, but Ramos didn’t show signs of rust. However, despite his strong debut, there is still work to be done for the defender to regain full fitness. When asked about Ramos in the post match press conference, coach Demichelis emphasized the importance of managing his minutes.

“Little by little, because as I said yesterday, we can’t ignore his inactivity. We trusted his advice, his word, as an institution and coaching staff, that he was fit to continue performing well, despite being inactive for eight months. He can still perform at the level he’s capable of, but we need to support him so he feels comfortable, but with patience,” he assured.

“We had very good leaders and added one more, adding that personality that is needed regardless of the situation. Sergio intimidates, but helps the team become stronger with those who were already here,” the coach concluded, addressing the impact Ramos has had not just through his performances but also in his leadership role.

Advertisement