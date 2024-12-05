Chelsea‘s latest signing, Estevao Willian, has been lauded by former Brazilian World Cup winner Branco as the best Brazilian player to emerge since Neymar. Branco’s comments followed the completion of Willian’s reported £29 million transfer (with potential add-ons reaching £54 million) from Palmeiras.

Under Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital’s ownership, Chelsea has increasingly targeted South American talent. They’ve already signed Kendry Paéz, Andrey Santos, Ângelo Gabriel, and Deivid Washington from the region, and Willian’s arrival continues this trend.

The 17-year-old Willian, who completed his medical last Friday, is expected to join Chelsea pending official confirmation. He’s earned the nickname “Messinho” due to his resemblance in style to Lionel Messi. While still developing, Willian’s potential is undeniable.

Branco’s high praise

Branco, a former World Cup winner and the official youth coordinator for Brazilian football, offered strong praise: “Estevao, for me, with all due respect to the others… since Neymar, he is the best Brazilian-born player I’ve seen. It’s my opinion, you’ve seen him close, you know. This is Brazil, they’re all spectacular, but this boy, his ceiling is a bit higher.”

Willian joined Cruzeiro’s youth academy in 2017, securing a Nike sponsorship deal at age 10. His move to Palmeiras in 2021 followed, and he continued to impress, notably winning the Campeonato Brasileiro Sub-17.

He holds an impressive record of 21 goals and assists before turning 18, exceeding the tallies of Neymar (16), Rodrygo (12), Endrick (11), and Gabriel Barbosa (8) at the same age.

Estevao Willian’s arrival at Chelsea signals the club’s ambitious strategy to invest in young, promising talent. With high praise from a figure like Branco, expectations are soaring, and Willian will be eager to prove himself in one of Europe’s top leagues.