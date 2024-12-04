FC Barcelona is reportedly interested in signing Relebohile Mofokeng, a young South African footballer described by some as the “South African Messi.” According to Sport, citing Soccerladuma, Barcelona is among several Premier League clubs monitoring the highly touted prospect.

Soccerladuma reports that Barcelona scouts have been tracking Mofokeng for several months, traveling to South Africa to personally assess his skills. The winger, known for his impressive dribbling ability playing predominantly on the left wing, had a stellar performance last season, but his even better form this year has earned him a senior national team call-up.

Mofokeng, often compared to Lamine Yamal by his club’s president, is reportedly ready for a move to Europe. Barcelona appears well-positioned to sign him for their B team, though competition for his signature is expected. His transfer fee is expected to be relatively modest, with the move potentially happening now or in June.

Barcelona’s strategy for young talent

Barcelona believes this type of investment in young talent could pay dividends, mirroring the strategy that saw the club sell young player Chadi Riad Faye this summer after bringing him in from South Africa. Mofokeng has already contributed four goals and five assists this season.

Mofokeng’s growing reputation has generated considerable excitement in South African football. Former Orlando Pirates star Kermit Erasmus publicly advocated for the player, even contacting Barcelona manager Hansi Flick via X, urging him to scout Mofokeng: “You must come see our superstar, please, coach!!!! My people will send you videos in the comment section.”

Barcelona’s reported interest in Relebohile Mofokeng highlights the club’s commitment to identifying and nurturing promising young talent. While the transfer details are yet to be determined, the player’s impressive form and growing profile make this a promising prospect for the club. The club will have to act quickly if they want to win the race to sign one of Africa’s brightest stars.