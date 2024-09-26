After having the hosting rights for the 2027 Champions League final revoked from the San Siro stadium, UEFA formally reopened the bidding process. They initially selected it to host Europe’s most prestigious soccer match. However, Milan and Inter’s iconic venue is no longer viable due to ongoing uncertainties surrounding planned refurbishments. As a result, new stadiums across Europe are being considered, including the Stadio Olimpico in Rome and Marseille’s Stade Velodrome.

On Tuesday, UEFA confirmed that the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, commonly known as San Siro, would no longer be the venue for the 2027 Champions League final. The city’s failure to ensure that the stadium would be ready and fully operating by the planned time led to the decision.

“The nomination had been suspended awaiting the confirmation there would not be work performed on the stadium at San Siro”, said UEFA’s vice-secretary general Giorgio Marchetti. “Unfortunately, the local authorities in Milan were unable to guarantee the stadium would be completely clear and in its current configuration.”

This loss is a blow to Milan, a city that has a rich history of hosting major events including past Champions League finals. Marchetti added, “Milan is a great city, and San Siro is an iconic stadium. Obviously, we are not happy that we cannot proceed. However, the assignation was subordinated to confirmation that the stadium would be available.”

Rome’s Stadio Olimpico as Italy’s last hope

Following the announcement, the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) quickly pivoted. It proposed Rome’s Stadio Olimpico as a potential alternative to San Siro. It’s one of the few stadiums in Italy capable of meeting UEFA’s requirements for hosting a Champions League final. It has a seating capacity of over 60,000. The stadium has previously hosted major international events. For example, it was the site of the 1990 World Cup and multiple European finals.

Italian sources suggest that FIGC had already anticipated UEFA’s decision regarding San Siro and had begun preparing the Stadio Olimpico as a fallback. As reported by Gazzetta dello Sport, the FIGC is working with local and national governments. They want to push for the Olimpico to become the official venue.

Though the Stadio Olimpico is a logical choice, UEFA’s decision to reopen the bidding process means that other national associations across Europe will also have the opportunity to propose their stadiums. As Marchetti clarified, “UEFA will open up the process for candidates over the next few days. If Italy wants to participate by proposing a suitable and available venue for 2027, it can do so. However, we must all follow the formal process.”

Marseille enters the race for the Champions League Final

Italy isn’t the only country eyeing the opportunity to host the 2027 final. Marseille, France, has emerged as a strong contender. The city’s deputy mayor, Sebastien Jibrayel, confirmed their intention to bid for the event. The Stade Velodrome, with a capacity of 67,000, is the largest stadium in southern France. Nonetheless, has unfortunately never hosted a Champions League final.

Jibrayel took to social media to express his excitement. He wrote: “Why not Marseille, in the most beautiful stadium in France: the Velodrome. With Mayor Benoît Payan, we will support Marseille’s bid to host the Champions League final in 2027.”

France has a storied history of hosting the Champions League final, having done so three times at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, including in 2022. Organizational problems tainted the most recent final in 2022. It included incidents of violence and safety concerns between Liverpool and Real Madrid supporters. Despite these past problems, Marseille believes the Velodrome offers a fresh and exciting alternative for UEFA.

