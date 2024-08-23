Olympique Marseille is making a case as the biggest challenger to PSG’s hegemony in Ligue 1, and season tickets are benefiting. The French club announced that it surpassed its record for season tickets sold ahead of the beginning of the season. Remarkably, this is the third season in a row the club has achieved this feat. In total, Olympique Marseille has sold 49,000 season tickets. That is more than PSG’s stadium capacity at the Parc des Princes of 48,000.

For comparison, the number of season tickets sold in the 2021/22 campaign was 39,000. Increasing by 10,000 has added to what is already one of the most intimidating atmospheres in France and the rest of Europe. For reference, 25,500 fans of the 49,000 season ticket holders for Olympique Marseille have tickets in the Kop end. This is the touchline behind one of the goals. The other 23,500 flank the sidelines at either side of the Orange Velodrome.

The stadium has a capacity of 66,226, making it the largest stadium among the 18 Ligue 1 clubs competing this season. Olympique Marseille could sell more packages to potential season ticket holders, as it has no issue fielding requests for this. However, the club wants to keep options open for new fans looking to attend games. The club’s owner, American investor Frank McCourt, is the former owner of Major League Baseball’s Los Angeles Dodgers. He sees this as a way to grow the club’s audience.

For example, the club broke its single-game attendance last season in Le Classique against PSG. On March 31, 66,046 fans showed up at the Velodrome to watch this historic derby. Even though PSG won the game, 2-0, it was the side’s record crowd at home. It was also Marseille’s first loss of the season at home in 2023/24, showing the club has success in front of these massive crowds.

Marseille season ticket holders hoping for success this season

In the last two seasons, Marseille has played 36 home games at the Orange Velodrome. It has sold out 31 of those contests. Last year, that amounted to 1,593,000 spectators for home games. Moreover, this attendance was not for a title contender. Marseille’s inconsistent form last season led to a frustrating finish of eighth, meaning the club will not play in Europe this season. However, the club has high expectations for this campaign.

New manager Roberto de Zerbi has joined from Brighton, and he has set the bar high. According to the Italian, the club can instantly challenge for a Ligue 1 title.

“The most important thing is to make every OM supporter proud and happy — from the owner to the fans,” De Zerbi said. “Make them proud of the players and their coach. We must see a united team right away with brains but also soul. We are working on that. Expectations are high but we accept that. We have strong players, and I am not the type to hide if I do not succeed in my mission.”

An opening-day win on the road against Brest, in which new signing Mason Greenwood scored a brace, sent the club to the top of the French table. It will make its home debut in front of those season ticket holders on Sunday against Reims.

