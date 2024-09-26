Christian Pulisic has added his voice to the long-standing debate on who the greatest player of all time is between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. In a recent interview as part of a promotional feature with Puma, Pulisic was asked to weigh in on the rivalry between the two iconic players.

For more than two decades, Messi and Ronaldo have dominated the sport, winning countless trophies and individual accolades. They have won a combined 13 Ballon d’Or awards. The debate over who reigns supreme between the two has captivated fans and pundits alike. However, Pulisic, who has admired both players throughout his career, made it clear where his loyalties lie.

When asked directly to choose between the lethal duo, Pulisic didn’t hesitate, naming the Argentine as the greatest player. “Messi,” he responded confidently, cutting straight to the point. The Milan winger has admitted that he admires both players for their contributions to the game. However, it’s Messi’s all-around abilities and unparalleled creativity on the pitch that won him over.

The 26-year-old’s choice aligns with many who see the Argentine star as the epitome of footballing excellence. Messi’s ability to orchestrate attacks, dribble past defenders, and deliver moments of pure magic has earned him a legion of fans worldwide. That includes the USMNT international. The forward has long admired Messi’s skill set, and his recent statements solidify his place in the Messi camp of the debate.

Pulisic chooses between Ronaldo and Messi

Although Pulisic selected Messi as the best overall player, he didn’t shy away from praising Ronaldo for his unique qualities. In the same interview, when asked who he thought was the best finisher in soccer, Pulisic gave that title to Ronaldo. With an unbelievable goalscoring record, the Portuguese attacker is famous for his pinpoint finishing. Thus, he stands at the top in this category for the Rossoneri star.

“Ronaldo,” Pulisic answered when asked about the best finisher, acknowledging CR7’s immense talent in front of goal. Over his career, the Portuguese has racked up over 900 goals. That extraordinary feat underlines his ruthless efficiency and ability to score in a variety of ways. Whether it’s a header, free-kick, or a powerful strike from distance, he has proven time and again that he is one of the most lethal forwards in the game.

Knockout quiz of legends

In the interview, the USMNT ace participated in a knockout quiz where he chose between legendary players in various categories. After choosing Ronaldo as the best finisher and Messi as the best player, Pulisic had to decide between these two giants once again. Ultimately, he stuck with Messi, picking him over CR7 in a head-to-head showdown.

Interestingly, the quiz was more than the eternal ‘GOAT’ debate. Pulisic also revealed his admiration for other soccer greats. When discussing the best teammate in his career, the 26-year-old singled out one of his former teammates at Chelsea. “N’Golo Kante, for sure,” he said, praising the French midfielder’s tireless work ethic and defensive prowess.

Additionally, Pulisic was asked to name a retired legend he would like to play alongside. Faced with a tough choice between Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Ronaldinho, he picked the Swedish icon. His reason? “Just because I don’t want him to say anything to me,” the winger joked. The Swede is known for his strong personality and reputation for making bold statements.

PHOTOS: IMAGO