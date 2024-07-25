Roma is embarking on an ambitious journey to build a new stadium that promises to be a landmark. It would stand out in the historic Italian capital as the club’s new home. The club shared its plans following an enthusiastic meeting with the city’s mayor, Roberto Gualtieri, and other city representatives. This new stadium marks a significant move away from Roma’s long-term home, the Stadio Olimpico. The Italian side has been playing there since 1953.

The planned stadium will feature a new Curva Sud, which Roma expects to become the largest stand in Europe. The current record is held by Borussia Dortmund’s Sudtribune at Signal Iduna Park, which can accommodate 25,000 spectators. The Giallorossi aim to surpass this and create a stadium that embodies the passion and energy of its supporters.

Sustainability is a key element of the new project. Roma has pledged to make the stadium beneficial for both the club’s supporters and the citizens of the Italian capital. The club presented the project to city officials, including Mayor Gualtieri and the head of city planning, Maurice Veloccia. The response was overwhelmingly positive, with both sides showing mutual enthusiasm for the innovative nature of the project.

What did owner Friedkin say?

“It was an honour to meet with the Mayor of Rome, Roberto Gualtieri, today and present our vision for the new stadium,” Friedkin said in a statement on the club’s website. “This extraordinary stadium is not only a new home for AS Roma and its fans but also a point of reference for all the citizens of Rome. The new Curva Sud, set to become the largest Curva in Europe, will be a powerful focal point, embodying the passion and energy of our supporters.”

“With its iconic design inspired by classical Roman architecture and state-of-the-art facilities, the stadium will offer a world-class experience for everyone from football fans to the local community. As the staunch custodians of AS Roma, we are committed to creating a space that embodies the spirit and tradition of our club. All this, while also becoming a global symbol of innovation and excellence and a model of environmental responsibility,” Friedkin added.

The meeting between the club and city representatives was highly productive. Roma’s official statement emphasized the shared enthusiasm for the project’s benefits for both fans and the community. A video presentation showcased the modern design and unique vision of the stadium. It would stand out not only in Italy but also across Europe. The Curva Sud will be the centerpiece, expected to be the largest stand on the continent.

Environmental responsibility in mind

Both parties agreed on an action plan to advance the new stadium project. It includes the creation of working groups focusing on various aspects. These groups will ensure that the project runs smoothly, emphasizing environmental standards and community involvement.

The new stadium, designed by the global architecture firm Populous, will feature an iconic design inspired by classical Roman architecture. Friedkin reiterated this vision.

“This extraordinary stadium is not only a new home for AS Roma and its fans but also a landmark for all the citizens of Rome. Set to become the largest in Europe, the new Curva Sud will be a powerful focal point that embodies the passion and energy of our fans. With an iconic design inspired by classic Roman architecture and state-of-the-art amenities, the stadium will offer a world-class experience for everyone from soccer fans to the local community.”

Friedkin also emphasized the club’s commitment to innovation and environmental responsibility. “As proud stewards of AS Roma, we are committed to creating a space that embodies the spirit and tradition of our club; while becoming a global symbol of innovation and excellence and a model of environmental responsibility.”

PHOTOS: IMAGO