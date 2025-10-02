Trending topics:
Christian Pulisic renewal looms at Milan: Where does the USMNT captain stand on his future?

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan celebrates after scoring to give the side a 3-0 lead during the Coppa Italia.
Christian Pulisic of AC Milan celebrates after scoring to give the side a 3-0 lead during the Coppa Italia.

Christian Pulisic has become one of the defining players of Serie A since he arrived in 2023. His direct, fearless style of play has not only reinvigorated Milan’s attack but has also placed him among the league’s most decisive performers. Now, the Rossoneri are preparing a major move to secure his long-term future with the club. But while Milan is making its intentions clear, a lingering question remains: where does the American star himself stand on his next career step?

When the Serie A giant signed Pulisic from Chelsea in the summer of 2023, the deal carried an air of risk. Injuries and inconsistency had defined his years in England, but in Italy, he has flourished. The numbers speak for themselves. In the current 2025-26 season, Pulisic has already contributed eight goals in seven appearances across all competitions. 

His transformation has been central to the club’s rise under Massimiliano Allegri, who has crafted a system that maximizes the winger’s energy and creativity. The result? The Red and Blacks sit at the top of Serie A after seven matches, with Pulisic at the heart of their charge.

Currently, the American is under contract until June 2027, with Milan holding a unilateral option to extend for another season. But the team wants more than an extension clause – they want a statement deal. According to multiple reports, the team is preparing to offer Pulisic a significant pay rise from his current $4.7 million net per season to $5.8 million, aligning his salary closer to top earners in Serie A.

Negotiations are expected to begin in the coming weeks. “And now the club is thinking about a renewal beyond the 2027 expiration,” noted Corriere dello Sport, underlining just how urgent the management sees this renewal.

Pulisic reportedly makes decision on Milan future

This is where the mystery deepens. Despite offers from Saudi Arabia last summer, which were dismissed without hesitation, Pulisic has remained committed to Milan. Reports from Italy suggest that the player is fully invested in continuing his journey in Serie A.

Corriere dello Sport adds that “offers from the Saudi Pro League last summer were never considered, confirming the player’s clear desire to stay.” This stance, combined with his performances, signals that the 27-year-old sees Milan as the right environment for his prime years.

