FIFA hits former World Cup host nation with sanction threatening qualification

The 2026 World Cup is less than a year away, marking the first time the tournament will be hosted by three countries and expanded to 48 teams. With qualifiers underway, FIFA has sanctioned a former host nation in a ruling that could jeopardize its chances of making it to the competition.

One of the confederations producing surprising results is the Confederation of African Football (CAF), where several nations are eyeing a historic first appearance on the world stage. Among them is South Africa, but the 2010 World Cup hosts now find themselves on the brink of missing another global tournament.

On Monday, FIFA’s Disciplinary Committee sanctioned the South African Football Association for fielding an ineligible player in March’s World Cup qualifier against Lesotho. The match ended 2-0 to South Africa, but Teboho Mokoena was included in the lineup despite serving a one-game suspension.

As a result, FIFA has ruled the match a 3-0 forfeit loss, stripping South Africa of three crucial points and denting its goal difference. The federation was also fined 10,000 Swiss francs (about $12,500), while Mokoena received only a warning.

Teboho Mokoena #4 of Mamelodi Sundowns FC reacts to missing a shot on goal during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 group F match between Mamelodi Sundowns FC and Borussia Dortmund.

South Africa in danger of missing the World Cup

The sanction dealt a major blow to South Africa, which has now dropped behind Benin at the top of Group C. Both teams have 14 points from 10 matches, but Benin holds a narrow advantage on goal difference. Nigeria and Rwanda sit three points back, keeping the group wide open.

As in UEFA qualifying, group winners automatically book their place at the 2026 World Cup, co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Runners-up advance to a four-team African playoff in November, while the rest are eliminated.

South Africa will finish qualifying in October with matches against Zimbabwe on the 10th and Rwanda on the 14th. To keep their hopes alive, Bafana Bafana must win both games and hope Benin slips, or else secure a superior goal difference to earn a direct qualification to the World Cup.