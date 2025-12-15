Trending topics:
Gianni Infantino’s FIFA could face 2026 World Cup ticket boycott from England fans

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Gianni Infantino, President of FIFA.
Tickets for the 2026 World Cup have become a major point of discussion, not only because of the system FIFA implemented for fans to purchase them, but also due to the exorbitant prices following their release. As supporters debate how they will afford a trip to North America, the organization led by Gianni Infantino could ultimately face a boycott from England fans.

As reported by The Telegraph, the Football Association is facing growing pressure from England supporters to lead a boycott over World Cup ticket pricing. The main driver behind the movement is the steep costs FIFA has set across the various stages of the tournament.

In recent days, Football Supporters Europe (FSE) released a statement expressing concern over the situation, and an England Supporters Travel Club member has since written to the FA highlighting the lack of dialogue with fans. The governing body is now planning discussions with tournament organizers in an effort to address the issue.

If true leadership was shown, and support for the fans who fuel the game with their passion, commitment and, yes, their money (with no FFP laws protecting us), the FA and other Football Associations participating next year would refuse their ticketing allocations, in order to make FIFA think again,” read part of the letter sent to the FA.

Draw assistant Tom Brady draws out the card of England during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Official Draw.

According to FSE, the minimum amount fans would need to pay to follow their national team from the opening match through the final is $6,900, not including premium seating. For a fan base as passionate as England’s, the letter, which was also shared on social media, highlighted how family vacations and long-term plans have been jeopardized, as the prices far exceed expected budgets.

The Football Supporters’ Association has previously accused FIFA president Gianni Infantino of exploiting fan loyalty to maximize revenue through rising ticket prices following the 2022 World Cup. Compared to four years earlier, the total cost to attend matches from the group stage through the final averaged around $1,600, but has now increased nearly fivefold, fueling frustration among fans worldwide, particularly in England, where a boycott could encourage similar action from other nations.

2026 World Cup still drawing interest despite high prices

Hosting the World Cup in North America has drawn criticism not only over ticket pricing, but also over soaring accommodation costs, as following confirmation of venues and matchups, hotel prices have risen sharply across Mexico, Canada, and the United States. Despite these challenges altering how fans plan to attend the tournament, interest in the World Cup remains strong, as reflected in ticket demand.

Last Thursday, FIFA opened the third ticket sales phase for the tournament, with group-stage matches already attracting significant international interest. Excluding host nations, Colombia led all countries with 367,376 ticket applications, followed by England (140,291) and Germany (138,246), with Brazil (101,576) and Argentina (101,056) rounding out the top five.

The most requested match among the confirmed group-stage fixtures was Colombia vs. Portugal on June 27 in Miami. Other highly sought-after games included Brazil vs. Morocco, Mexico vs. South Korea, Ecuador vs. Germany, and Scotland vs. Brazil, featuring nine national teams across five different continents.

