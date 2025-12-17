Trending topics:
Lionel Messi’s wish granted: Inter Miami secures continuity at the heart of its project with huge Luis Suarez call ahead of 2026 MLS season

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Lionel Messi of the Inter Miami celebrates a goal with Luis Suarez
© IMAGOLionel Messi of the Inter Miami celebrates a goal with Luis Suarez

For Lionel Messi, stability has become just as important as silverware at this stage of his career. With the Argentine icon committed long-term to life in South Florida, attention has quietly turned to the familiar faces around him — particularly those who understand his soccer instincts better than anyone else. This week, Inter Miami delivered a decision on Luis Suarez’s future that strengthens not only its sporting future but also the emotional core of the project, offering a major boost to Messi as the club prepares for a pivotal 2026 season.

Inter Miami officially confirmed on Wednesday that Suarez has signed a new contract through the 2026 MLS season, extending his stay in South Florida after another trophy-laden campaign. The Uruguayan forward initially joined the club in December 2023 on a short-term deal, before renewing once already ahead of the 2025 season.

That extension expired following the club’s MLS Cup triumph on December 6, creating uncertainty around the future of one of the most influential figures in the squad. With this latest agreement, Inter Miami has now secured one of its defining leaders through the opening of the Miami Freedom Park era in 2026.

Club co-owner Jorge Mas previously made it clear that the final call rested with the player himself, underlining the respect afforded to Suarez within the organization. “Luis Suarez is a legend of soccer, one of the best number nines not only of this generation but of all time,” Mas said. “Luis deserves to make that decision himself and, if he chooses to stay, it would be great for the club.”

Mas also emphasized the numbers behind the sentiment, noting that a forward delivering over 15 goals and 15 assists across multiple competitions would be welcomed by any elite club. That perspective ultimately proved decisive.

Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski together? Inter Miami’s transfer call on Barcelona ace could rewrite MLS history, and it all hinges on Luis Suarez

Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski together? Inter Miami’s transfer call on Barcelona ace could rewrite MLS history, and it all hinges on Luis Suarez

Why Inter Miami moved decisively

Behind the scenes, Inter Miami faced competition. Suarez had the option to return to Nacional, his boyhood club, but after discussions with his family and the club’s leadership, he chose continuity in Miami. The decision also aligns with broader squad planning.

The Herons have already added Sergio Reguilon following Jordi Alba’s retirement and continue negotiations with Tadeo Allende, while preparing to open Miami Freedom Park in April 2026. Keeping the Uruguayan veteran was viewed as essential not only for performance, but for mentorship, standards, and identity as the club transitions into a new era.

alba suarez messi busquets inter miami

Inter Miami bench consisting of Jordi Alba, Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi, and Sergio Busquets

Lionel Messi reportedly advises Inter Miami on signing two La Liga stars ahead of the 2026 MLS season

Lionel Messi reportedly advises Inter Miami on signing two La Liga stars ahead of the 2026 MLS season

The reunion that continues to define Inter Miami

For Lionel Messi, the extension ensures continuity with one of his most trusted soccer partners. The duo — reunited after legendary years at Barcelona — remains the last attacking pillar of Inter Miami’s so-called “Core Four,” following the retirement of Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba.

Messi himself is already committed to the club until 2028, and the Suarez extension confirms that Inter Miami’s competitive window remains firmly open heading into the 2026 World Cup year. The chemistry between the two has been evident not just in goals, but in leadership, rhythm, and big-game intelligence — elements the club views as irreplaceable.

