2026 World Cup: Neuer’s Champions League heroics vs Real Madrid spark Germany return talk

Bayern Munich’s 2-1 win over Real Madrid in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals was built, in part, on Manuel Neuer’s performance. That put the veteran goalkeeper back in the spotlight, fueling debate over whether he should return to the Germany national team for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

“This version of Neuer is world-class; he belongs in the national team,” said legend Lothar Matthaus after the match, according to Marca. He also sent a message to the Germany head coach: “I hope Nagelsmann watched the match. I would love to see Neuer in this kind of form at the World Cup… but I also know that won’t happen. Nagelsmann won’t open that door.”

That push comes nearly two years after Neuer’s retirement from international soccer. He chose to close that chapter of his career following Germany’s elimination from UEFA Euro 2024 in the quarterfinals against Spain.

In that way, the goalkeeper said goodbye to Germany after 15 years, having first been called up in 2009. During that span, he played in four World Cups and four European Championships, and won the sport’s biggest prize at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, defeating Argentina 1-0 in the final. In total, he made 124 international appearances and recorded 54 clean sheets.

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann.

“The best players have to go to the World Cup, and Manu is by far the best goalkeeper in the world,” said former star Benedikt Howedes, who was Neuer’s teammate at the 2014 World Cup. Even a current Germany and Bayern Munich player, Aleksandar Pavlovic, shared his view: “I would never say no to Manu, no matter his age. He is still an exceptional goalkeeper.”

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What did Neuer say about a possible return to Germany?

Those calls for Manuel Neuer’s return to the Germany national team generated enough speculation that the 40-year-old goalkeeper addressed the topic himself after the match against Real Madrid in the Champions League.

“Everything has already been said about it,” Neuer replied when asked about a potential appearance at the 2026 World Cup. Instead, he chose to focus on his club objectives: “What matters now is finishing the rest of the season with Bayern. I’m enjoying my time with the team, at the club, with the coaching staff. It’s true that I’m 40 years old, but I’m still here.”

How have Germany replaced Neuer?

Since Manuel Neuer’s international retirement, Julian Nagelsmann has been forced to test different options in goal for Germany. Over the past two years, the coach has used three different goalkeepers in official matches and friendlies.

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The most-used has been Hoffenheim’s Oliver Baumann, with a total of 11 appearances. Behind him is Marc-Andre ter Stegen, who has managed just four matches due to injury issues during his time with Barcelona, which have also kept him sidelined at Girona. The third goalkeeper selected by Nagelsmann is Stuttgart’s Alexander Nubel, who has featured in three matches.