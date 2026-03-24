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Antonio Rüdiger reveals what Germany must fix: ‘Talent alone doesn’t win World Cups’

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

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Rüdiger has his eyes on the World Cup
© Lars Baron/Getty ImagesRüdiger has his eyes on the World Cup

The most important part of the season is coming for a big club like Real Madrid. But this year is different, with the World Cup also approaching. Antonio Rüdiger shared his thoughts on what Germany must change to become champions.

Rüdiger said in an interview with German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung: “We must go back to being a team that’s uncomfortable for others. We have a lot of talent and technique, everybody knows that. But talent alone doesn’t win World Cups. We must regain that mentality.”

For the defender, the mental side of the game seems to be the main point. Rüdiger said: We must be so hard to face that rivals don’t even want to leave the tunnel. If we move that limit and each one is willing to do the dirty work for the other, then we would be extremely hard to defeat.”

Rüdiger on the criticism of his playing style

As most defenders probably do around the world, Rüdiger knows his job is partly to be feared. His style shows that every time he is on the field, but sometimes he has gone too far in that regard.

Rüdiger has just returned from injury with Real Madrid (David Ramos/Getty Images)

Rüdiger has just returned from injury with Real Madrid (David Ramos/Getty Images)

The main example that drew criticism toward his physical style came in a play against Getafe. In that match, which ended in a loss, Rüdiger went with his knee directly to Diego Rico’s face. Despite the impact, he did not face any consequences.

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This has led to criticism because a red card can affect his team, and Rüdiger said: I know there have been instances when I went over the line. That also influenced me in being even more concentrated. I don’t want to be a point of problem. I want to give stability and security. The debate reminds me I have a responsibility.”

Rüdiger on dealing with injuries

Rüdiger has not played every match he could have because he has dealt with injuries at different times in the past. Fortunately for Real Madrid, the defender has shown he is ready to play at full speed in the next matches.

The defender explained his current situation while reflecting on those issues: “I feel really good and I’m relieved that my medical treatments are over. Since August-September 2024, there’s always been something wrong. Things got worse this year in January, and I knew I had to take a break because the World Cup is coming up in the summer. But now I’m back at 100%.”

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