Real Madrid vs Bayern LIVE Updates: Luis Diaz and Harry Kane lead the German side victory at Santiago Bernabeu in the Champions League Quarterfinals (0-2)

Looking to secure a spot in the semifinals, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich face off in a competitive clash in the 2025–26 Champions League Quarterfinals first leg. On one hand, Los Blancos come off a loss against RCD Mallorca that raises doubts about their competitiveness. On the other hand, the German side arrives in top form, on a 13-game unbeaten streak. Nevertheless, both teams promise a competitive matchup.

Vincent Kompany has managed to raise Bayern Munich’s competitiveness, opting for a different tactical approach. Instead of relying on Harry Kane as a static striker, the coach uses him as a key pivot in the build-up play, often dropping back into defense or midfield. With this, they have managed to open spaces in the opposing defense, taking advantage of the pace of Luis Díaz and Michael Olise.

Despite the recent defeat, Real Madrid have managed to overcome their rivals in the Champions League. In the absence of Jude Bellingham, coach Álvaro Arbeloa has decided to rely on Thiago Pitarch as a partner to Aurélien Tchouaméni. With this, he has managed to balance the midfield, freeing up Federico Valverde, who establishes as an offensive powerhouse. In addition, they recover their starting frontline, with Kylian Mbappé and Vinícius Jr. available.

While the German side enters as the clear favorite due to its brilliant run of form, it does not have a good recent record against Los Blancos. With its last victory coming in 2019, it has gone seven years without a win, with the most recent meeting ending in a defeat in 2024 at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium. Moreover, Real Madrid have shown that they do not need to be at their peak to shine, as they come off defeating Manchester City.