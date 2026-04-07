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Real Madrid vs Bayern LIVE Updates: Luis Diaz and Harry Kane lead the German side victory at Santiago Bernabeu in the Champions League Quarterfinals (0-2)

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid and Harry Kane of FC Bayern München.
© Florencia Tan Jun/Alexander Hassenstein/Getty ImagesVinicius Junior of Real Madrid and Harry Kane of FC Bayern München.

Looking to secure a spot in the semifinals, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich face off in a competitive clash in the 2025–26 Champions League Quarterfinals first leg. On one hand, Los Blancos come off a loss against RCD Mallorca that raises doubts about their competitiveness. On the other hand, the German side arrives in top form, on a 13-game unbeaten streak. Nevertheless, both teams promise a competitive matchup.

Vincent Kompany has managed to raise Bayern Munich’s competitiveness, opting for a different tactical approach. Instead of relying on Harry Kane as a static striker, the coach uses him as a key pivot in the build-up play, often dropping back into defense or midfield. With this, they have managed to open spaces in the opposing defense, taking advantage of the pace of Luis Díaz and Michael Olise.

Despite the recent defeat, Real Madrid have managed to overcome their rivals in the Champions League. In the absence of Jude Bellingham, coach Álvaro Arbeloa has decided to rely on Thiago Pitarch as a partner to Aurélien Tchouaméni. With this, he has managed to balance the midfield, freeing up Federico Valverde, who establishes as an offensive powerhouse. In addition, they recover their starting frontline, with Kylian Mbappé and Vinícius Jr. available.

While the German side enters as the clear favorite due to its brilliant run of form, it does not have a good recent record against Los Blancos. With its last victory coming in 2019, it has gone seven years without a win, with the most recent meeting ending in a defeat in 2024 at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium. Moreover, Real Madrid have shown that they do not need to be at their peak to shine, as they come off defeating Manchester City.

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66' - Real Madrid suffer against Bayern Munich (0-2)

Real Madrid are starting to feel the pressure from Bayern Munich’s high press. By putting pressure on the Spanish side’s defenders, they have managed to force costly mistakes from players like Thiago Pitarch, Álvaro Carreras, and Tchouameni, which have proven decisive. As a result, the Whites are beginning to feel the weight of being down by two goals.

62' - Real Madrid announce substitutions (0-2)

Looking for a comeback, coach Álvaro Arbeloa has decided to take off Thiago Pitarch. In his place, he decided to get Jude Bellingham a couple of minutes. With this, they look to gain protagonism in the offense. Moreover, Dean Huijsen is also taken off, getting Eder Militao in the pitch.

60' - Vinicius Jr. loses a key chance for Real Madrid (0-2)

Vinicis fails the CLEAREST option of the game. Following a long pass from Trent Alexander-Arnold, the Brazilian receives the ball, forcing Upamecano's mistake, getting 1v1 against Manuel Neuer. Nonetheless, he did not manage to score, losing a main chance. 

55' - Dayot Upamecano slows Vinicius and Mbappé's offensive (0-2)

Although Real Madrid have been impressive on offense in the second half, Bayern Munich have managed to shut down any advances by Vinicius and Mbappé. With his physical dominance, Dayot Upamecano has outplayed his opponents, keeping his team’s goal intact.

51' - Real Madrid chase to score with an offesnive approach (0-2)

After conceding an early goal in the second half, Real Madrid decided to adopt a more aggressive offensive strategy. Not only are they looking to put pressure on Bayern Munich, but Federico Valverde and Arda Güler are playing a key role. By drawing their opponents’ pressure, they create space for Vinicius and Mbappé, who haven’t been able to receive the ball in ideal conditions.

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45' GOOOOOOOOAL OF HARRY KANE FOR BAYERN MUNICH (0-2)

Far from slowing their pace, Bayern Munich started the second half with the same rhythm. After a mistake from Alvaro Carreras, Pavlovic recovers the ball, finding Michael Olise alone. Having dribbled the defenses, the Frenchman found Harry Kane alone on the area, passing the ball. With a POWERFUL kick, the Englishman scored the second goal of the game!

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Second half underway! (0-1)

Real Madrid vs. Bayern Munich Champions League Quarterfinals second half is underway

Halftime! Real Madrid (0) vs Bayern Munich (1)

Although Real Madrid have managed to create a few chances, Bayern Munich have dominated the game, relying on high pressure to stifle their opponent. In addition, the tight spacing between their players gives them more room to dribble and create openings with key passes, such as Gnabry’s assist on Luis Diaz’s goal.

45'- Bayern Munich looks a defensive approach (0-1)

After scoring the first goal, Bayern Munich decided to adopt a more defensive approach, retreating into their own penalty area in the final minutes of the game. This allowed them to thwart the advances of Vinícius Jr. and Kylian Mbappé.

41' - GOOOOOOOAL OF LUIS DIAZ FOR BAYERN MUNICH (0-1)

Luis Díaz breaks through Real Madrid's defense! Following an excellent play initiated by Harry Kane, he delivers a key pass to Serge Gnabry, who spots Luis Díaz making a run. After getting past the opposing defense, the Colombian finds himself one-on-one with Andriy Lunin and slots the ball past him to score the first goal of the game.

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36' Aurelien Tchouameni receives yellow card (0-0)

Amid a promising counterattack, Aurelien Tchouameni makes a harsh foul on Joshua Kimmich and Michael Olise. For that reason, the referee gives him a yellow card. 

35' - Real Madrid recover protagonism vs Bayern Munich (0-0)

Real Madrid have managed to regain control of the game. By relying on a solid defensive block on the counterattack, they have created numerous scoring opportunities while putting intense pressure on Bayern Munich. Federico Valverde and Arda Güler have been key to this, as they control the ball and find Vinicius and Mbappé in open space.

28' - Real Madrid and Bayern Munich look to create openings with long passes (0-0)

Bayern Munich and Real Madrid are looking to create openings with long passes from midfield. Facing the deep defensive block set by the Spanish side, Coach Vincent Kompany’s team has had to use their skill on the ball to find space on the wings and look for Gnabry and Kane. Similarly, Coach Álvaro Arbeloa’s team has managed to create openings on the counterattack by exploiting the intense high press employed by their opponents.

29' - Kylian Mbappé misses a great chance for Real Madrid (0-0)

Kylian Mbappé misses a great chance. After a brilliant counterattack, Federico Valverde drives forward with the ball and finds the Frenchman unmarked on the right wing, delivering a superb pass. However, he failed to strike the ball with enough power, and it was saved by Manuel Neuer.

22' - Michael Olise thrives with Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid (0-0)

Michael Olise is tearing apart Real Madrid's left flank. In the opening minutes of the game, the Frenchman has been receiving the ball with ease, beating Álvaro Carreras and Dean Huijsen with his dribbling and speed. This has created several scoring opportunities for them, which is his greatest strength.

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20' - Real Madrid chase their first goal with counterattacks! (0-0)

By relying on quick counterattacks, Real Madrid have gradually gained ground against Bayern Munich. In fact, they’ve already had some good scoring chances through Vinicius Jr. and Kylian Mbappé, who have managed to create openings in the opposing defense—which leaves a lot of space behind them—and have shown that they don’t need to dominate possession to be dangerous.

15' - Bayern Munich dominate Real Madrid during the first minutes (0-0)

Real Madrid have been unable to overcome Bayern Munich’s intense high press. Throughout the game, they have been pinned back in their own penalty area, as the Germans have quickly regained possession and looked to create danger down the wings. With crosses from Michael Olise and Joshua Kimmich, they have had good chances to score the opening goal against the Spanish side.

8' - Real Madrid and Bayern Munich propose different approaches (0-0)

Real Madrid and Bayern Munich employ different tactical approaches. The Germans aim to keep their players close together, constantly looking for support to create numerical superiority. This is very different from Real Madrid’s approach, which focuses on opening up their opponents’ spaces, with Vinicius Jr. and Arda Güler on the left flank, while Trent Alexander-Arnold does the same on the right.

9' - Dayot Upamecano loses a key opportunity for Bayern Munich (0-0)

Following a perfect cross from Joshua Kimmich, Harry Kane received the ball in the box and played it straight to Dayot Upamecano. However, the Frenchman failed to control the ball properly, and it was cleared by Álvaro Carreras on the edge of the box.

5' Michael Olise earns a free kick for Bayern Munich (0-0)

Following an aggressive counterattack, Michael Olise receives a harsh foul near Real Madrid's area. For that reason, the referee decided to give him a free kick. Nonetheless, the Frenchman did not reach to score, as the ball was rejected by the rivals.

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1'- Laimer nears Bayern Munich first goal!! (0-0)

Bayern Munich have opted for an aggressive high press, constantly creating space through numerical superiority. Following a team move, Konrad Liamer received a cross and managed to get a shot off, which grazed the post of Andriy Lunin's goal.

0'- The match has kicked off! (0-0)

Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich 2025-26 Champions League Quarterfinals clash is already underway at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium

Brahim Diaz’s absence from the starting lineup at Real Madrid costs them a valuable opportunity

During Kylian Mbappé’s absence, coach Álvaro Arbeloa found an ideal solution in Brahim Diaz. Although he did not manage to score, the Moroccan played a key role in the starting lineup, drawing defenders’ attention. In addition, he contributed to the midfield by covering his teammates’ spaces and launching quick counterattacks.

With him on the bench, Los Blancos will have to rely on the creative strength of Arda Güler and Thiago Pitarch to find gaps in the opposition’s defense. Furthermore, Mbappé could pull defenders out of position, creating spaces that Valverde could exploit, aiming to repeat his scoring impact as he did against Manchester City. However, a lack of coordination among the players could leave them without options, as neither Vinicius nor Kylian provide coverage for their teammates, losing crucial support.

Bayern Munich haven't beaten Real Madrid in seven years

Throughout the 2025–26 season, Bayern Munich have established as one of the best-form teams in the world. They not only impose an uncommon style of play but also maintain a deep roster. For this reason, they enter as clear favorites to defeat Real Madrid. Nevertheless, they do not have a strong record against the Spanish side.

The German side has not beaten Los Blancos since 2019, when they faced each other in the Intercontinental Cup. Furthermore, their last victory over them in the Champions League dates back to April 17, 2012, meaning 14 years have passed without success. For this reason, coach Kompany faces a great opportunity to break a long-standing losing streak for his team, securing a semifinal spot.

Why isn’t Thibaut Courtois playing today for Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich in the 2025-26 Champions League Quarterfinals?

Real Madrid face Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarterfinals. While they recover Kylian Mbappé, coach Álvaro Arbeloa faces the difficult absence of Thibaut Courtois, forcing him to make changes to his starting lineup. The Belgian star has been diagnosed with a muscle injury in the rectus femoris of his right quadriceps after the game vs. Manchester City in the Champions League.

In his place, Andriy Lunin will position as Real Madrid’s starting goalkeeper, looking to establish himself and compete for the starting role. Despite having limited playing time, the Ukrainian has shown he can rise to the occasion, even becoming a protagonist in previous editions of the competition.

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Kickoff time and how to watch

Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich game is set to start at 3pm ET / 12pm PT.

You can watch the 2025-26 Champions League Quarterfinals First Leg clash live on Paramount + here.

Bayern Munich also announce the starting lineup vs Real Madrid

After their dominant performance against Atalanta, Bayern Munich arrive as the clear favorite to defeat Real Madrid in the Champions League quarterfinals first leg. Not only do they have Manuel Neuer back, but they also welcome back Harry Kane, giving coach Vincent Kompany all the tools he needs. With this, they hope to secure their place in the semifinals, aiming to crown an impressive season.

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Real Madrid announce the starting lineup vs Bayern Munich

Having defeated Manchester City, Real Madrid arrive with full trust on their capacities to defeat Bayern Munich. While Thibaut Courtois is not playing today, coach Álvaro Arbeloa has recovered Kylian Mbappé, meaning a huge offensive boost. Coupled with this, Thiago Pitarch is again set to start, benching Eduardo Camavinga and Jude Bellingham.

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Real Madrid face Bayern Munich in the 2025-26 Champions League Quarterfinals

Welcome to our live blog of the match between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich in the 2025-26 Champions League Quarterfinals at Santiago Bernabeu stadium. Stay with us for all the key information about this clash, and once the game kicks off, for minute-by-minute updates.

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