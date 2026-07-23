How to watch Boca Juniors vs O’Higgins match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 Copa Sudamericana

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Boca Juniors vs O’Higgins on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Boca Juniors vs O’Higgins WHAT Copa Sudamericana WHEN 8:30pm ET / 5:30pm PT • Thursday, July 23, 2026 WHERE Fubo, Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español and beIN SPORTS Connect STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

O’Higgins enters the Copa Sudamericana knockout stage after emerging from a challenging group that featured São Paulo, Millonarios, and Boston River. The Chilean side now prepares for a major test against one of South America’s most storied clubs.

Boca Juniors shifts its focus to this competition after a disappointing third-place finish in its Copa Libertadores group. With Boca eager to make amends and O’Higgins looking to extend its impressive run, making this a must-watch encounter.

More details on how to watch With With Fubo , you can watch Boca Juniors vs O’Higgins and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Universo, Telemundo and Galavision.

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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.

The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.

If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

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