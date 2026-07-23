Report: James Rodriguez could land at Corinthians as a potential replacement for Memphis Depay

Corinthians find themselves at a crossroads regarding their most recognizable player, as Memphis Depay‘s contract renewal remains unresolved with just days left before his current deal expires on July 31. While talks between the club and the Dutch forward have reportedly intensified in recent days, the uncertainty has opened the door for speculation about a potential replacement.

According to Brazilian outlet RTI Esporte, veteran midfielder James Rodriguez has been offered to Corinthians as an alternative, with coach Fernando Diniz reportedly intrigued by the idea of bringing in the Colombian. Rodriguez, who recently parted ways with Minnesota United, remains a free agent following Colombia’s run at the World Cup.

Bolavip Brasil has since reported that Rodriguez would be open to significant concessions to make a move happen, accepting a shorter contract and a reduced salary in exchange for a new challenge at this stage of his career.

However, Corinthians director Marcelo Paz addressed the Depay situation directly this week, expressing optimism that a resolution is close and that the forward will continue wearing the Timao jersey.

Memphis Depay celebrates a goal for Corinthians. (Getty Images)

“We hope (the negotiation) has a good outcome. We’re already in the final days for something more definitive to happen regarding this possible renewal,” Paz said, during an event from the CBF (Brazilian Football Confederation). “The club has put forward a condition that can be met. A very different contract from the current one. There’s a debate on the table. It could be resolved in the coming days“.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Inter Miami complete Casemiro blockbuster signing to strengthen Lionel Messi’s MLS title push

Corinthians face FIFA transfer ban that could complicate any move

Even if Corinthians wanted to push forward with James Rodriguez, the club faces a significant obstacle: a FIFA transfer ban that currently prevents it from registering new players. The sanction, imposed on July 21, marks the third active transfer ban FIFA has placed on Corinthians and the fourth overall, stemming from an unpaid debt of roughly six million reals (about €1.03 million) owed to Danish club Midtjylland over the transfer of midfielder Charles.

FIFA had already sanctioned the club twice before this year, first on May 21 over a debt tied to the signing of Jose Martinez from Philadelphia Union, and again on July 13 over combined debts to Midtjylland, Philadelphia Union and New York City FC stemming from the transfer of Talles Magno, which came with an additional fine of €196,000.

Under the restrictions, Corinthians cannot register new signings during the current transfer window or the two that follow, unless the outstanding debts are settled. The ban doesn’t prevent the club from renewing Depay’s existing contract, since it doesn’t count as a new registration, but it does make any pursuit of an outside addition like Rodriguez far more complicated for the time being.

Advertisement