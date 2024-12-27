As the curtain draws on 2024, Transfermarkt’s updated valuations have made waves in the soccer world, especially in La Liga. Among the most eye-catching changes is Barcelona’s prodigy, Lamine Yamal, rising to a valuation of €180 million, surpassing Kylian Mbappe and tying with Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham as the third most valuable player globally. This development reflects not only Yamal’s meteoric rise but also broader shifts in the market landscape for Spanish soccer’s elite players.

At just 17, Lamine Yamal has had a transformative 2024, solidifying his reputation as one of soccer’s brightest young stars. His journey from La Masia to becoming a central figure for both Barcelona and Spain is nothing short of extraordinary.

Yamal’s accolades in 2024 include winning the Best Young Player of the Tournament at Euro 2024, clinching the Kopa Trophy, and being honored with the Golden Boy award. Tobias Blaseio, Transfermarkt’s market value coordinator for Spain, commented on Yamal’s rise, saying, “The leadership role he has taken on as a 17-year-old at both the national team and Barcelona is indescribable. His stats are one of a kind for a player of his age.”

The teenager’s stellar performances have resulted in a €30 million increase in his valuation over the year, culminating in his current market value of €180 million. His new status as the third most valuable player globally, behind only Erling Haaland and Vinicius (€200 million each), underscores his incredible potential. Blaseio summed it up: “It will be exciting to see how he will deal with the pressure in the long term.”

Real Madrid’s market struggles and Mbappe’s decline

While Yamal’s stock soars, Real Madrid finds itself on the opposite end of the spectrum. The club’s players collectively lost €133.5 million in market value, with Kylian Mbappe suffering an 11.1% drop, reducing his value to €160 million. This decline reflects a challenging start to life in Spain for the French superstar.

Mbappe’s performances, though not poor, have failed to meet the towering expectations that accompanied his high-profile transfer. Blaseio remarked, “While his numbers aren’t bad, there is a feeling that he lacks confidence and looks generally unhappy. It is obvious that he isn’t fulfilling his massive potential.” Despite this, there is optimism for a rebound. “He has everything you need to return to the top,” Blaseio added.

The squad’s aging profile and persistent injuries have exacerbated these challenges. He pointed out, “Real Madrid have one of the smallest squads in La Liga, and the average age of the squad is almost three years older than that of rivals Barcelona.”

What this means for La Liga

The contrasting trajectories of Barcelona and Real Madrid in Transfermarkt’s valuations highlight a pivotal year for both clubs. Barcelona’s emphasis on youth development through La Masia continues to pay dividends, with players like Yamal and Cubarsí shaping the future. Meanwhile, Real Madrid faces challenges with squad depth, injuries, and player form, though stars like Vinicius, Jude Bellingham, and Thibaut Courtois remain highly valued.

As La Liga enters 2025, all eyes will be on whether Yamal can maintain his upward trajectory and if Real Madrid can reclaim its financial and sporting dominance. Regardless, the shifting market dynamics underscore a changing era in Spanish soccer, with young talents increasingly taking center stage.