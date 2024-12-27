As 2024 draws to a close, soccer analysts and fans alike have turned their attention to evaluating the year’s top performers. One of the most esteemed institutions in the sport, the International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS), has unveiled its 2024 Team of the Year. Dominated by Real Madrid stars such as Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Junior, the list notably excludes high-profile names like Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Following a stellar year that included Champions League and Intercontinental Cup triumphs, Real Madrid’s Bellingham and Vinicius cemented their spots on the prestigious list. In contrast, Mbappe was left out for the first time since 2020, breaking his streak of four consecutive appearances. His performance during the first half of the year with Paris Saint-Germain was a key factor in his omission.

On the other hand, legends Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have been left out. The Portuguese’s absence marks the third consecutive year the Portuguese icon has missed the IFFHS Best XI, last making the cut in 2021.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi’s exclusion may come as a surprise to many. Despite tallying 29 goals and 18 assists in 36 matches for Inter Miami and contributing to Argentina’s Copa America victory, his efforts were not enough to earn a spot. However, his national teammate, Emiliano Martinez, secured the goalkeeper position in recognition of his outstanding performances.

IFFHS Team of the Year

The IFFHS assembled its Best XI in a classic 4-3-3 formation, showcasing players who excelled at both club and international levels:

Goalkeeper : Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa/Argentina).

: Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa/Argentina). Right Back : Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid/Spain).

: Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid/Spain). Right Center Back : Ruben Dias (Manchester City/Portugal).

: Ruben Dias (Manchester City/Portugal). Left Center Back : Antonio Rudiger (Real Madrid/Germany).

: Antonio Rudiger (Real Madrid/Germany). Left Back : Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich/Canada).

: Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich/Canada). Right Midfielder : Rodri (Manchester City/Spain).

: Rodri (Manchester City/Spain). Center Midfielder : Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid/England).

: Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid/England). Left Midfielder : Toni Kross (Real Madrid/Germany).

: Toni Kross (Real Madrid/Germany). Right Winger : Lamine Yamal (FC Barcelona/Spain).

: Lamine Yamal (FC Barcelona/Spain). Left Winger : Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid/Brazil).

: Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid/Brazil). Striker: Erling Haaland (Manchester City/Norway.

Real Madrid’s dominance across Best XI awards

Real Madrid’s exceptional year has been reflected in all major Best XI selections, including the Ballon d’Or, FIFA The Best, and now the IFFHS. Players like Dani Carvajal, Antonio Rudiger, Jude Bellingham, Toni Kroos, and Vinicius Junior have consistently featured in these accolades, underscoring their pivotal roles in the team’s success, including their UEFA Champions League and La Liga triumphs.

Real Madrid’s dominance in these selections reinforces their standing as the most influential club of the year, while the exclusion of former stalwarts like Messi and Ronaldo signifies a clear shift in the soccer landscape.