17 national teams banned from FIFA World Cups: Three set to miss 2026 edition

The FIFA World Cup is the pinnacle of international soccer, with nations around the world dreaming of participation. However, qualification is not the only hurdle—some countries have been outright banned from competing due to violations of FIFA regulations.

Since 1950, FIFA has banned 17 national teams from the tournament, usually due to political interference, disciplinary violations, or extraordinary circumstances. As of 2025, three countries—Russia, Congo, and Pakistan—are currently banned from the 2026 World Cup.

Historical World Cup bans (1950–1990s)

Germany & Japan (1950) – Fallout from World War II

After World War II, Germany and Japan were barred from the first post-war World Cup in 1950. Japan’s soccer association was also temporarily suspended, while Germany’s governing body was dissolved and had to be reformed before rejoining international soccer.

South Africa (1970–1990) – Apartheid exclusion

Due to its apartheid policies, South Africa was initially suspended from FIFA in 1961 and later expelled in 1976 under pressure from anti-apartheid campaigns. The ban was lifted in 1991 after apartheid ended, allowing South Africa to rejoin international competitions.

Mexico (1990) – The “Cachirules” scandal

Mexico was disqualified from the 1990 World Cup after fielding four overage players in a youth tournament. FIFA handed the country a two-year ban from all competitions, preventing them from participating in Italia ’90.

Chile (1994) – The Rojas incident

Chile was expelled from the 1994 World Cup after goalkeeper Roberto Rojas faked an injury in a 1989 qualifier against Brazil. He claimed to have been hit by a firework, but investigations revealed he had intentionally cut himself with a hidden blade. FIFA banned Rojas for life (later lifted in 2001), and Chile was barred from the next World Cup.

Myanmar (2006) – Withdrawal from Qualifiers

Myanmar was banned from qualifying for the 2006 World Cup after refusing to play a scheduled 2002 qualifier in Iran. They were also fined $23,500 for their withdrawal.

Modern bans (2008–Present)

Iraq (2008) – Political interference

Iraq was temporarily suspended after its government dissolved the country’s Olympic committee and sports federations. The ban was later lifted, allowing Iraq to return to international soccer.

Nigeria (2014) – Government intervention

Nigeria faced a short-lived FIFA suspension after its government interfered in soccer administration. The ban was quickly reversed after compliance with FIFA regulations.

Kuwait (2015) – Political interference

Kuwait was banned due to recurring political interference in its soccer affairs. The ban lasted until the country made administrative changes.

Indonesia (2015) – Government against soccer federation

Indonesia faced a FIFA ban due to government interference in the country’s soccer federation, preventing them from taking part in the 2018 World Cup qualifiers.

Guatemala (2016) – Governance issues

Guatemala was suspended after FIFA accused its federation of corruption and improper governance. The ban was eventually lifted.

Pakistan (2017, 2021 & 2025) – Repeated suspensions

Pakistan has been banned multiple times due to governance disputes and external interference. Their most recent suspension in 2025 means they will miss the 2026 World Cup.

Chad (2021) – Government interference

FIFA suspended Chad due to government control over its soccer federation, preventing the country from participating in international matches.

Russia (2022 & 2026) – Ukraine invasion fallout

Following its invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Russia was banned from FIFA and UEFA competitions, including the 2022 World Cup. This ban has been extended through 2026, making Russia one of the three nations currently barred from competing.

Zimbabwe (2022) – Dissolution of soccer federation

Zimbabwe was suspended after its government-appointed Sports and Recreation Commission disbanded the country’s soccer federation.

Kenya (2022) – Financial mismanagement

Kenya was temporarily banned due to financial irregularities in its soccer administration but was later reinstated.

Congo (2025) – Latest ban for external interference

Congo was recently banned for governance issues, making it one of the three teams currently ineligible for the 2026 World Cup.