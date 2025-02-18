‘Repetition is key’: Santos boss sees Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in Neymar’s work ethic after Al-Hilal exit

It’s been just a month since Neymar made an emotional return to Santos, the club where his professional career began, after parting ways with Al-Hilal. Since rejoining, he has played four matches and, in the latest game against Agua Santa, finally marked his comeback with a goal and an assist in Santos‘ 3-1 victory.

The Brazilian star won a penalty in the 14th minute, which he confidently converted to open the scoring. Then, in the dying moments of the match, he set up a teammate for the third goal, capping off a strong performance.

Despite his return to Brazil, Neymar’s ultimate goal remains a move back to Europe, with Barcelona as his preferred destination. Reports indicate that he is willing to sign a pre-contract immediately, but the Blaugrana head coach Hansi Flick has concerns about the forward’s physical condition and whether he would fit into the current squad.

The experienced Brazilian and his club are, however, living in the here and now at the moment. Following the win against Agua Santa, Santos head coach Pedro Caixinha was full of praise for Neymar, highlighting his dedication and training habits. The Portuguese manager even went as far as to compare Neymar’s work ethic to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, two of soccer’s greatest players.

“Neymar, Guilherme, and Soteldo repeatedly worked on set pieces. This reminds me of the great players—Messi, Ronaldo, and even Neymar himself—who understand that repetition is key. I watched from behind the goal, and Neymar executes these drills so well”, Caixinha told the media.

“Brazil should unite around Neymar like Argentina did for Messi”

Beyond club soccer, Neymar’s focus remains on reviving his international career with Brazil. Caixinha made a bold statement urging the Brazilian national team and its supporters to rally behind Neymar in a similar fashion to how Argentina backed Lionel Messi during the 2022 World Cup. “All of Argentina united around Lionel Messi in 2022 to win the World Cup. Why shouldn’t Brazil do the same with Neymar?”, he asked.

Neymar, who is Brazil’s all-time top scorer, has long been the face of the national team, but injuries and off-field controversies have prevented him from leading Brazil to a World Cup title. With the 2026 World Cup approaching, the Peixe manager’s comments suggest that Neymar still has a vital role to play in the Seleção’s ambitions.

While his ultimate goal is a return to Europe, Neymar’s immediate focus is on staying fit and performing well for Santos. Caixinha remains cautious about managing the 33-year-old superstar’s workload, especially given his recent injury struggles: “We will be cautious, but Neymar has been recovering very well. We have less time before the next game, so we will see how he arrives at the training center”.