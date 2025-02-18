AC Milan’s Santiago Gimenez reaches unique milestone in the Champions League after goal against Feyenoord

AC Milan hosted Feyenoord in the second leg of their 2024-25 UEFA Champions League playoff, aiming to overturn a 1-0 deficit from the first leg in Amsterdam. Although they were ultimately unable to progress to the round of 16 following a 1-1 draw (1-2 on aggregate), striker Santiago Gimenez achieved a remarkable milestone in the competition.

Gimenez made an immediate impact, scoring the opening goal just 37 seconds into the match. However, the game turned in Feyenoord‘s favor after Theo Hernandez’s red card, allowing the Dutch side to equalize and advance due to the advantage gained in the first leg.

Despite the setback, Santiago Gimenez made history with his goal, becoming the first player to score for and against his former club in the same Champions League edition.

While playing for Feyenoord, Gimenez netted five goals during the group stage. After his $40 million move to Milan, he marked his return to the competition by scoring against his old team.

The only player that got a similar milestone was Swedish striker Conny Torstensson in the 1973-74 European Cup, but the other way around. First playing for Atvidabergs FF, the striker scored two goals against Bayern Munich, and for the second part of the season, Torstensson signed for Bayern, and scored 4 goals in the same competition, but not against his former side.

Gimenez’s immediate impact at AC Milan

After being a target throughout the summer, Milan secured Gimenez’s signature late in the winter transfer window. Since his arrival, the Mexican forward has become a key contributor for the Italian side.

Since his debut on February 5th against Roma in the Coppa Italia, Gimenez has played in five matches for Milan, scoring three goals and providing one assist. With his goal against Feyenoord, he also became the Mexican player with the most goals in a single Champions League season, surpassing Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez and Hugo Sanchez, who each scored five.