The road to the 2026 FIFA World Cup has taken a dramatic turn, as three national soccer federations have been banned from competing in the prestigious tournament. While global soccer powerhouses like Argentina, France, and Spain prepare for the competition, these three nations—one from Europe, one from Africa, and one from Asia—have been sidelined due to serious governance violations.

This ruling comes as a major blow to UEFA, CAF, and AFC, the governing bodies for soccer in these regions, as FIFA has made it clear that any breach of its statutes will result in immediate disciplinary action. With the tournament set to unfold in the United States, Mexico, and Canada, the absence of these nations raises serious questions about FIFA’s stance on governance and political interference in soccer.

Which nations have been suspended?

The three countries facing FIFA’s suspension are Russia, Congo, and Pakistan. While Russia’s ban has been in place since 2022 following the country’s invasion of Ukraine, the recent suspensions of Congo and Pakistan have shocked the soccer world.

Both nations have been ruled out of contention for the 2026 World Cup due to FIFA’s concerns over third-party interference and governance failures. The Congolese Soccer Association (FECOFOOT) has been suspended indefinitely due to what FIFA described as a “particularly serious situation of undue interference by third parties.”

According to FIFA, the suspension was triggered by the Congolese government’s intervention in the country’s soccer affairs. Authorities in Brazzaville had established a special committee to oversee FECOFOOT, an action that violates FIFA statutes, which prohibit political involvement in soccer governance.

FIFA’s official statement read: “FECOFOOT has been suspended with immediate effect due to a particularly serious situation of undue interference by third parties in the affairs of the organisation, which constitutes a clear violation of FECOFOOT’s obligations in accordance with the FIFA Statutes.”

The suspension means that Congo’s national team and domestic clubs are now barred from participating in all FIFA and CAF-sanctioned competitions. The country was competing in Group E of the CAF World Cup qualifiers, where Morocco currently leads. With Congo now disqualified, Morocco’s path to the next round of qualification becomes even smoother.

To lift the ban, FIFA has outlined strict conditions, which include returning full control of FECOFOOT’s offices, funds, and decision-making to its rightful soccer authorities, as well as halting any attempts to change the signatories on FECOFOOT’s bank accounts.

Moreover, FIFA demands that no further government interference occurs in soccer matters, ensuring the autonomy of FECOFOOT and its operations. These conditions are crucial for FIFA to consider lifting the ban and restoring the soccer federation’s independence. Until these conditions are met, Congo’s soccer team will remain in limbo, with no participation in international competitions.

Pakistan’s ban: Failure to implement FIFA’s reforms

Pakistan’s soccer crisis has once again resulted in a FIFA suspension, this time due to the country’s failure to implement governance reforms. The Pakistan Soccer Federation (PFF) has repeatedly been accused of third-party interference, and FIFA has grown increasingly frustrated with the lack of progress.

FIFA’s statement on Pakistan’s suspension read: “The suspension will only be lifted subject to the PFF Congress approving the version of the PFF Constitution presented by FIFA and the AFC.”

The latest ban follows previous suspensions in 2017 and 2021, both of which stemmed from similar governance disputes. The last suspension was lifted in June 2022, when the PFF was able to regain control of its headquarters and finances. However, FIFA has now ruled that Pakistan has failed to ensure fair and democratic elections within its soccer federation, leading to another suspension.

Pakistan had already finished last in Group G of the AFC qualification process, but this latest ban now prevents the country from participating in any future FIFA-sanctioned tournaments until its governance structure is corrected.

Russia’s ongoing ban from international soccer

Russia’s soccer exile continues, as FIFA and UEFA have upheld the ban imposed in 2022. Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, FIFA and UEFA moved swiftly to expel the nation from all international competitions, including the World Cup and European Championships.

The decision has been strictly enforced, with Russian men’s and women’s national teams barred from competing, while Russian clubs remain ineligible for UEFA tournaments such as the Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League.

With the 2026 World Cup qualification draw already completed, Russia was the only UEFA member left out, while the remaining 54 European nations were placed into groups. Despite efforts by the Russian Soccer Union (RFU) to challenge the ban, both FIFA and UEFA have remained firm, showing no signs of reversing their decision.