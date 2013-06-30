By Josh Harris.

Nickname: The Toffees

City: Located in Liverpool.

Everton were founded in 1878 as St Domingo’s F.C. The club were renamed to Everton a year later, before becoming one of the founding members of The Football League.

The Toffees’ ground is called Goodison Park, a 40,000 seater stadium that has been Everton’s home since 1892, following a move away from Anfield (yes, Anfield). A dispute between the Everton chairman John Houlding and the Anfield owner about how the club should be owned and run led to Houlding attempting to gain full control of the club by registering the company Everton F.C and Athletics Ground Ltd. In response, Everton left Anfield for Goodison Park. Houlding attempted to take over Everton and change the name, colors, fixtures etc., but The Football Association denied him, so instead, Houlding formed a new club, Liverpool F.C.

Everton’s traditional colors are royal blue shirts, white shorts and blue socks.

Arch-Enemy: As many are aware, Everton have a rivalry with Merseyside neighbors Liverpool. However, the Merseyside derby has been named ‘the friendly derby’, as it is often seen that the opposition supporters are stood side by side. Although on the field, this fixture has seen more red cards than any other Premier League fixture.

Famous Players: Notable Everton players include Neville Southall, Brian Labone, Dave Watson, Dixie Dean, Kevin Sheedy, Bob Latchford, Joe Royle and Roy Vernon.

Fun Fact: The club have entered the UK pop charts four times under different titles during the 1980s and 1990s when many clubs released a song to mark reaching the FA Cup Final.

