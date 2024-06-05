Brazil national team players are currently preparing for upcoming friendlies against Mexico and the United States ahead of the Copa America. A significant chunk of the squad initially convened in Orlando last week. The central Florida city is currently the team’s home base over the next few weeks. This is even though Brazil is next set to face Mexico in Texas on June 8.

Nevertheless, the South Americans are then scheduled to play the USMNT four days later in Orlando. The two friendlies will serve as preparations for the upcoming 2024 Copa America competition. The tournament is set to start in the United States on June 20th.

Several Brazilian youngsters arrived in Orlando a bit early to visit Universal Orlando Resort. Stars such as Alisson, Marquinhos, and Raphinha, however, made the trip to the Four Seasons Orlando to begin initial meetings last Thursday. Official training for the team then began a day later.

Three specific players that have yet to join their Brazil teammates in Orlando are Vinícius Júnior, Rodrygo, and Éder Militão. The Real Madrid trio just recently beat Borussia Dortmund for the UEFA Champions League crown last weekend. Nevertheless, they will travel Stateside to meet up with the squad this week.

Brazil squad to stay in Orlando for two weeks before Copa America

Following training in Orlando on Thursday, June 6th, the Brazil squad will then make the trip to Texas. After playing El Tri at Texas A&M’s massive Kyle Field, the South Americans will then quickly travel back to Orlando on June 9th. The matchup in Texas is currently on track to set the record for the largest attendance for a Mexico match in the United States. Kyle Field has a capacity of over 100,000 fans.

Orlando’s Camping World Stadium hosts the friendly between the USMNT and Brazil on June 12th. Although not as huge as Kyle Field, the arena can hold around 63,000 people on matchdays. Real most recently faced off against Juventus at the stadium last summer. English champion Manchester City is playing Barcelona in Orlando next month.

Following the USMNT fixture, Brazil will remain in Florida to continue preparations for the Copa America. The Seleção has 12 full days between the friendly against Gregg Berhalter’s side and their opening match of the prestigious tournament. Brazil will play all three of their group-stage fixtures in California.

USMNT could end up facing Brazil in tournament quarterfinals

Fifth-ranked Brazil is in Group D of the Copa America alongside fellow South Americans Colombia and Paraguay. The CONMEBOL joins CONCACAF team Costa Rica. Brazil will be the overwhelming favorite to top its group in the competition.

Outside of their group, Brazil is currently one of the favorites to lift the trophy in July. Betting websites currently have recent World Cup winners Argentina as tournament favorites. Their South American rivals, however, are close behind.

Assuming they advance to the knockout round by winning Group D, Brazil could face the USMNT once again in the quarterfinals. The Americans are in Group C along with Bolivia, Panama, and Uruguay. The runner-up in this particular group will then have to face off against the leader of Group D. Berhalter’s team will hope to top its group to avoid a potentially tough matchup against the mighty Brazilians.

PHOTOS: IMAGO