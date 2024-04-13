Tickets to attend the upcoming friendly between Mexico and Brazil in Texas are apparently selling fast. Reporter Felipe Cardenas has claimed that over 50,000 people have already purchased seats for the matchup in just one week. The game will be in Texas A&M’s massive college football stadium on June 8th.

Mexico has a huge following here in the United States, particularly in the southern portion of the country. In fact, it was recently determined that Mexico national team games in the States averaged significantly higher attendance than even the United States men’s national team matches.

The upcoming friendly being playing near Mexico also plays a major part in the impressive ticketing information. Along with Mexico’s massive following, Brazil is also a very popular team as well. The South American giants regularly feature one of the most exciting lineups of any national team in the world.

Friendly likely to set ticketing record for Mexico match in US

With almost two months remaining until the Mexico-Brazil match takes place, the game could very well break records. The aforementioned journalist reports that the friendly may potentially set the record for the largest attendance for a Mexico game in the United States.

A 2015 CONCACAF Gold Cup matchup between Mexico and the USMNT previously featured just over 93,000 total fans. The game took place in California at the historic Rose Bowl. The legendary arena was sold out for this particular match. Mexico’s largest ever attendance for a friendly here in the States came against New Zealand in 2010. This particular game was also held at the Rose Bowl and featured just over 90,000 fans.

Nevertheless, Texas A&M’s Kyle Field has an even larger max capacity and many assume that the Mexico-Brazil game will sell out as well. The college football arena currently holds up to 102,733 fans on game days. The friendly is set to become the first ever international soccer game held in the gigantic arena in College Station, TX.

If the upcoming friendly does sell out, it would also near the overall record for most fans at a soccer match in the United States. So far, soccer stadium attendance has reached 100,000 fans five times since the 1984 Olympics. However, only two of these fixtures reached over 102,000 people in the stands. Real Madrid featured in both of the previous two matchups.

Two teams face off in preparations for Copa America

Mexico and Brazil will meet in the friendly to prepare for the 2024 Copa America. Although the tournament historically takes place in South America, this year’s competition will be in the United States. As a result, six CONCACAF teams will feature in the tournament. This includes both the USMNT and Mexico.

Mexico will feature in Group B of the tournament alongside Ecuador, Venezuela, and Jamaica. El Tri’s first game of the competition is on June 22nd, two weeks after their friendly with Brazil. The South Americans, on the other hand, will begin their Copa America two days later against Costa Rica. Brazil will also face both Colombia and Paraguay in their group.

The Mexico-Brazil friendly is just one of many massive summer friendlies set to come to the United States.

Photo credits: IMAGO / Sports Press Photo