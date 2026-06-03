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Gianni Infantino oversees biggest commercial event as FIFA set for historic financial windfall from expanded 2026 World Cup

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Gianni Infantino, President of FIFA and FIFA World Cup Trophy.
© Dan Mullan/Mandel NGAN - Pool/Getty ImagesGianni Infantino, President of FIFA and FIFA World Cup Trophy.

With Gianni Infantino closely watching developments, the financial picture surrounding the 2026 World Cup is beginning to take shape in a way few expected, while every national team prepares for a tournament that has already rewritten soccer’s scale before a ball has been kicked.

Behind the growing excitement, the figures tied to FIFA’s next cycle are becoming just as attention-grabbing as the tournament itself, pointing toward a commercial explosion built around expansion and global demand.

The 2026 World Cup is set to be the largest edition in history, with 48 national teams and 104 matches stretching across North America. This expansion alone has transformed the competition into a month-long global commercial platform rather than a traditional tournament.

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Media and advertising inventory is becoming more valuable with each extra match thanks to the change, which has a domino effect on broadcasting, sponsorship, and stadium activation rights. Another benefit of the event’s magnitude is the boost it has given FIFA’s long-term commercial posture in both developing and developed economies.

Gianni Infantino speaks about the 2026 World Cup

FIFA President Gianni Infantino speaks about the 2026 World Cup with U.S. President Donald Trump

The staggering revenue picture begins to emerge

The most eye-catching revelation is the projected financial outcome of FIFA’s 2023–2026 cycle, which is expected to reach around $11 billion in total revenue, as per The Guardian. That figure represents one of the most lucrative commercial periods in the organization’s history.

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A significant portion of that income comes from corporate sponsorship, which is estimated at approximately $2.693 billion, marking a 53.5% increase compared to the previous cycle. Broadcast rights remain the largest single contributor, generating roughly $3.9 billion, with a growth rate of about 29.2%.

Revenue SourceAmount (USD)Approx. (€)
Total FIFA 2023–2026 Cycle Revenue$11 billion~€9.48 billion
Corporate Sponsorship$2.693 billion~€2.32 billion
Broadcast Rights$3.9 billion~€3.36 billion

Why is money rising so sharply?

The financial surge is closely linked to the expanded format, which guarantees more matches and therefore more broadcast hours and advertising exposure. Each additional game increases inventory for global partners, creating stronger competition for visibility.

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Hosting the tournament in North America has also played a major role. The United States, Canada, and Mexico provide access to one of the most valuable commercial markets in world sport, attracting brands that were previously absent from earlier World Cup cycles.

FIFA World Cup Trophy

FIFA World Cup Trophy.

FIFA’s revenue model continues to rely heavily on tiered partnerships, with multinational corporations forming the backbone of its commercial structure. These agreements include global partners and official tournament sponsors, spanning industries such as technology, food, finance, and energy.

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The presence of these companies has pushed sponsorship income to become one of FIFA’s fastest-growing revenue streams, second only to broadcasting in overall scale. Their involvement also reflects the increasing commercialization of international soccer on a tournament level.

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