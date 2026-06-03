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Cristiano Ronaldo faces unique logistical twist: Why did Portugal delay U.S. arrival for June 12, one day after 2026 World Cup start?

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal interacts with Roberto Martinez
© Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Portugal interacts with Roberto Martinez

Cristiano Ronaldo is preparing for what could be the defining chapter of his international career, while Portugal and other national teams shape their final World Cup 2026 logistics. The national team is entering the competition with high expectations, but its arrival plan has raised questions about timing and preparation strategy.

As national teams begin landing across North America, the Portugal national team has chosen a notably later departure date. This has set up a unique build-up to its opening match.

Portugal is heading into the 2026 World Cup as reigning UEFA Nations League champions and one of the tournament’s strongest contenders, with Cristiano Ronaldo once again leading the squad. At 41, he remains the central figure of a team built around elite European talent and major club performers.

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The squad is placed in Group K alongside Colombia, Uzbekistan, and DR Congo, with its opening match scheduled for June 17 in Houston. The later arrival is closely tied to that fixture timing, giving the squad additional days of preparation in Europe before travelling.

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The reason behind the delayed departure

The Selecao is set to depart for the United States on June 12, the day after the World Cup’s opening match. This decision is based on its later group-stage start date and a desire to maximize preparation time at home.

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Before flying out, Portugal will complete its final warm-up fixtures, including matches against Chile and Nigeria. The plan allows the squad to remain together in Europe longer, reducing travel disruption while maintaining training continuity.

Once settled in Florida, the national team will shift focus to its Group K campaign. The squad opens against DR Congo in Houston on June 17, followed by Uzbekistan on June 23, before closing the group stage against Colombia in Miami on June 27.

FIFA World Cup 2026 groups.

FIFA World Cup 2026 groups.

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All matches will be played in the United States, with Roberto Martinez’s side aiming to secure early qualification to the knockout rounds. The expanded format means progression now requires finishing in the top two or ranking among the best third-placed teams.

World Cup 2026 arrival trend across national teams

While Portugal prepares for its later departure, many other national teams have already arrived in North America. Early arrivals include defending champions Argentina, Brazil, and England, who have begun settling into their base camps and training facilities.

Other squads, such as Germany and Norway, are in transit, while Portugal and France remain among the final European teams scheduled to depart closer to their opening matches. The staggered arrival pattern reflects differing preparation philosophies across the tournament.

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