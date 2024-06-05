AC Milan are actively seeking reinforcements from the Premier League as part of their strategic overhaul. Following the departure of coach Stefano Pioli, the club’s US owners aim to internationalize the squad and elevate its competitiveness.

The first step in this transformation is the anticipated appointment of Paulo Fonseca as head coach. Simultaneously, the Rossoneri are exploring various Premier League players to bolster their ranks.

Defensive ideas

One of the prominent names on Milan’s wishlist is Tottenham’s right-back, Emerson Royal. The Brazilian allegedly wants to move to San Siro after struggling to start in North London.

Emerson, who idolizes Milan legend Cafu, could see the transfer as a dream opportunity. Despite his willingness, the financial aspect remains a hurdle. Tottenham’s initial asking price was $27 million, but it has been reduced to $22 million. It could thus provide a glimmer of hope for negotiations between the clubs.

Another defensive reinforcement Milan is eyeing is Aston Villa’s Matty Cash. The Polish international has been a regular fixture under Unai Emery, making his acquisition potentially more complex. Nonetheless, the Lions have made it clear they are not interested in loan deals.

Thus, they have set a high price tag of $33 million for Cash. This poses a significant challenge for the Italians, who are weighing their options and considering if they can meet the valuation.

Two more surprising targets

In a surprising development, Manchester United have reportedly offered Harry Maguire to the San Siro outfit. With Maguire’s contract expiring in June 2025, United is eager to offload the England international.

However, the Rossoneri’s interest is uncertain, especially given their strong defensive lineup that includes Fikayo Tomori. Maguire’s potential move to Milan could also be complicated by the controversial decisions of England manager Gareth Southgate, who has often preferred the veteran over Tomori despite their club performances.

Romelu Lukaku, currently on loan at Roma from Chelsea, has emerged as another potential target for Milan. The Belgian striker, who has expressed his preference for playing in Italy, could be a significant addition to Milan’s attack, especially with Olivier Giroud’s departure to LAFC.

However, securing Lukaku would not be straightforward. Chelsea is no longer willing to consider loan deals with options to buy, and Milan would need to negotiate a permanent transfer, which could be financially challenging.

The Red and Black’s pursuit of Premier League talent underscores their ambition to strengthen the squad and make a mark in both Serie A and European competitions. However, the financial demands of these transfers present substantial obstacles. The club will need to navigate complex negotiations and possibly adjust its budget or explore alternative funding options.

The potential addition of players like Emerson Royal, Matty Cash, Harry Maguire, and Romelu Lukaku would enhance Milan’s roster, providing depth and experience. Yet, each deal comes with its own set of challenges, from high transfer fees to competition from other clubs and the players’ personal preferences.

