Panama is arguably the most competitive team in CONCACAF outside of Mexico and the United States in the modern era. While they’ve never won the Gold Cup, they have appeared in three finals – the third most appearances of any team. All three of these runner-up campaigns have occurred since 2005, along with two third-place finishes as well.

Panama won the now-defunct Copa Centroamericana (1991-2017) in 2009, finished runners-up twice, and third thrice. There were also champions of the CCCF Championship in 1951, a year in which they hosted the competition.

Outside of CONCACAF though, it’s been rough going. Panama did not enter qualification for the World Cup until 1978, declining to participate from 1938-1974. In their only World Cup Finals appearance to date, 2018, they finished dead last with a 0-0-3 record and a -9 goal difference. At the 2016 Copa América Centenario, Panama finished in 12th place.

Panama TV schedule and streaming links

First game: February 12, 1938 (Win vs Venezuela in Panama City)

Manager: Thomas Christiansen

Best World Cup finish: 32nd (2018)

Best Gold Cup/CONCACAF Finish: Runners-up (2005, 2013, 2023)

Where can I watch the Panama match?

Paramount+ is where you can find CONCACAF Nations League matches.

When it comes to the CONCACAF Gold Cup in 2025, Univision/TUDN are, so far, the only confirmed broadcasters. English coverage will be announced at a later date.

World Cup qualifying games and friendlies against the US can land on TNT, TBS, and/or the Max streaming service. Telemundo, Universo, and/or Peacock is the Spanish home for these games.

FOX Sports and Telemundo will have the 2026 FIFA World Cup Finals. Overall World Cup CONCACAF Qualifying for 2026 broadcast details (excluding USA home games) have yet to be announced.

