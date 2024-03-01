The Costa Rica National Football Team TV schedule has the listings for all games, regardless of competition, for a strong CONCACAF side.

Mexico and the United States may have a bigger following and an overall influence in the world of soccer. However, Costa Rica remains one of the best representatives of CONCACAF at major tournaments over the last decade and more. Qualification to the 2022 World Cup was the side’s third-straight trip to the tournament. Moreover, it was the fifth World Cup in the last six editions for Costa Rica.

The highlight of that is undoubtedly in 2014. Then, Costa Rica reached the quarterfinals for the first time in its history. Only a penalty shootout loss to the Netherlands stopped what was an entertaining story. Costa Rica finished top of a group that included Uruguay, England and Italy, all World Cup champions in years prior.

Our Costa Rica National Team TV schedule has those games and all the others for Los Ticos.

Where can I watch the Costa Rica match?

First game: September 14, 1921 (Win vs. El Salvador in Guatemala City)

Manager: Gustavo Alfaro

Best World Cup finish: Quarterfinals (2016)

Best Gold Cup Finish: Champion (1963, 1969, 1989)



Social Media:



Costa Rica TV schedule and streaming links

Like the rest of the teams in CONCACAF, Costa Rica’s TV schedule is convoluted in many ways. The World Cup airs on FOX and FS1. However, to get there, qualification games differ. On average, World Cup qualifying is traditionally on Paramount+. However, is Costa Rica is playing in the United States, that game could be on either FOX or ESPN’s family of channels. The two alternate the USMNT’s home fixtures.

The CONCACAF Gold Cup has a home on FOX and FS1, where all those games air whenever the tournament happens. Finally, the CONCACAF Nations League is available through Paramount+ or the CBS Sports Network.

If it all seems jumbled, it is. The Costa Rica National Team TV schedule above has the most up-to-date listings ahead of the side’s fixtures.

Recommended viewing option:

Watch Costa Rica in the U.S. Includes: World Cup, Premier League + 84 Sports Channels 7-Day Free Trial

More free World Cup resources

We offer four more World Cup resources for you.

First, our World Soccer Talk website features the latest soccer news, schedules and analysis. Second, we have a free daily email newsletter entitled WST Insider that includes news customized to your favorite team and leagues.

Third, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide. It features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.

Fourth, to find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App. It includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).

Costa Rica national football team news and feature stories

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.