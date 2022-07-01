Here at World Soccer Talk, the provider with the best TV coverage is a frequent topic of debate.

Breaking news regarding which channel carries which league always sparks debate. Most fans want to see their favorite provider carry their favorite league. Clearly, that is not always the case. With worldwide soccer leagues airing on seemingly countless channels and platforms, preferences surely develop.

For this poll, World Soccer Talk wants to know who the readers and listeners think puts out the best TV coverage. The hard part about this poll is that, sometimes, fans do not watch a certain provider. Reason being some fans simply do not find certain leagues entertaining.

On one hand, it is easy to compare something like the USMNT coverage during CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying. For the 2022 cycle, English-language coverage aired on the CBS, ESPN and FOX family of networks. By the same token, there is a challenge comparing NBC, which has just the Premier League, to ESPN. ESPN+ is the home of seemingly countless soccer leagues.

For this vote, let us know the best TV coverage on American TV for soccer. The quality of the games, commentary, pregame/halftime/postgame coverage and more are all significant factors to keep in mind.

To the best of your ability, try to look beyond the leagues that you focus on more often than not.

Best TV coverage in the United States for soccer

Here are the candidates for Best TV Coverage for the 2022 World Soccer Talk Awards:

Voting closes at midnight ET on July 31, 2022.

2022 World Soccer Talk Awards categories:

VIDEO, TV and STREAMING

* Best TV Coverage

• Best Streaming Service

* Best TV Presenter

• Best TV Studio Analyst

* Best Commentator

• Best Co-Commentator

* Best YouTube Channel

• Best Fan YouTube Channel

THE SPOKEN WORD

* Best Podcast

• Best Club Podcast

* Best Podcast Host

• Best Podcast Analyst

THE WRITTEN WORD

* Best Website

• Best Writer