The 2022 World Soccer Talk Awards allow you, the fans, to vote on who is the best commentator.

You will find that the names listed below span leagues, tournaments and broadcasters for the American audience. These voices call everything from the best Premier League game of the weekend to the UEFA Champions League and CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying. With the depth of the sport, there is no shortage of availability in terms of content that we, as fans, enjoy.

As this is voting, World Soccer Talk encourages you to select your pick for best commentator based entirely on opinion. Each one of the following has an individual style that makes them stand out. It could be their fact-finding behind the scenes to provide snippets of information. Or, perhaps you prefer a commentator that is wildly eloquent and creative. These commentators tend to provide their best moments in the biggest moment. Therefore, it is special for everyone listening or watching.

Using the poll below, select who YOU think is the best commentator you can find on TV. As stated previously, you can take any number of factors into account. However, you may be a fan of a number of the commentators listed below. Still, only choose one for the 2022 World Soccer Talk Awards.

You can also frequent back to this page. Check which commentator is leading the poll, as it updates after each person votes. If you are unfamiliar with a certain commentator, use this as an opportunity to familiarize yourself. However, there are surely names here that you can associate with some of the sport’s most historical moments.

Best Commentator

Here are the nominees for Best Commentator:

Voting closes at midnight ET on July 31, 2022.

