The nominees for best writer are some of the most recognizable names and faces in the soccer media.

Some count journalism as a past art. Yet, few people have the ability to tell stories and break news in the way these writers do. Writing is just that, an art. Everyone can watch a soccer game, and most can tell you what went wrong. Only some can ask the right questions to make one game or one headline into a true story.

Writers have to get into the minds of players, coaches or executives. In doing so, they provide insight into what is happening in the soccer world. Plus, journalists must understand what their readers are interested in.

That applies to those up for the award for Best Writer. These journalists ask the hard-hitting questions. In turn, readers receive a complete overview of what is happening in the soccer world.

Best Writer

Here are the nominees for the Best Writer in the 2022 World Soccer Talk Awards.

Voting closes at midnight ET on July 31, 2022.

