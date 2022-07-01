As part of the 2022 World Soccer Talk Awards, vote for your selection for the best analyst for U.S. TV.

These analysts play a role in breaking down what a common fans see on TV. Oftentimes, these analysts are former players with first-hand experience of playing in major games. Moreover, the increase in analysts’ popularity brought about some major names across American screens.

For example, CBS has a loaded Champions League coverage crew of Jamie Carragher, Thierry Henry and Micah Richards. ESPN has the always reliable Steve Nicol, Craig Burley and Shaka Hislop. Finally, FOX carries perhaps the most famous American analyst, Alexi Lalas.

Some of these candidates for best analyst draw from entertainment. Taking the game and putting a fun spin on it makes it simply more enjoyable for the general public. Of course, this has some drawbacks for the ‘more passionate’ fans, who only want to see analysis and stringent techniques being broken down.

Therefore, when you are thinking about your pick for best analyst, consider some factors in your decision. Which of these analysts provides the best takes and opinions while using statistics and game feed? Who really makes the pregame, halftime and postgame coverage more enjoyable than other programs? Or, is entertainment not really the biggest deal for me?

Everyone will have a different opinion, and it will be interesting to see how it will play out in the votes.

Vote for the Best Analyst

Here are the nominations for the best soccer analyst on U.S. TV. You will notice that these names feature on a variety of channels, providers and leagues. As seen, there are representatives from ESPN, CBS, FOX, NBC and more to choose from.

Voting closes at midnight ET on July 31, 2022.

