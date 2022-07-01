What do you think is the best website for you to get all of your soccer content? As much as we would love it to be World Soccer Talk, we understand how different website cater to different audiences.

For example, World Soccer Talk is the leader in TV and streaming news. Other websites may focus on transfers or heavy tactical analysis. It truly depends on what you, the reader, look for.

Therefore, as part of the 2022 World Soccer Talk Awards, you can vote on which platform you think is the best website for soccer fans. This is also a chance for you to grow accustomed to what other websites may provide. Some nominees, like the Athletic, feature in depth stories about specific players or teams. Others, like ESPN FC, cater to a more general audience that wants to keep up with all the sports.

There is also the issue of subscriptions for content to keep in mind. How does that impact your enjoyment of reading or access to content?

Best Website

Knowing this, here are the nominations for best website as part of the 2022 World Soccer Talk awards:

Voting closes at midnight ET on July 31, 2022.

