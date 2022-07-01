The best podcast hosts all have certain similarities. They are entertaining, which is perhaps the most important role. Listeners are often there to learn, but also take enjoyment from a conversation spanning over an hour.

Another role of a podcast host is to direct the conversation. It can often be hard to come up with topics for so long. Generally, an analyst is someone more to answer questions. the best podcast host will provide his or her input, but make sure that the tangents do not go down too far. It is a slippery slope, yes, but it is the key to a great podcast.

Nominees for the best podcast host embody those traits. In fact, many of the hosts come from the more notable podcasts in the soccer world.

If any of the nominees or candidates seem unfamiliar to you, then use this as a chance to learn. As is the case with podcasts or any other form of entertainment, different styles fit different fans. In giving each of these podcasts a try, you could find a host, analyst or general feel that you enjoy more than others.

That being said, do not be afraid to cast your vote for who you think is the best podcast host.

Best Podcast Host

Here are the nominees for the best podcast host in the soccer world.

Voting closes at midnight ET on July 31, 2022.

