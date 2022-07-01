Who do you think is the best presenter for soccer coverage in the United States? Using this poll, you can select from the major candidates on the providers that broadcast soccer throughout the year.

Presenters, or hosts, of studio shows are the ones that drive discussion. Generally, they are well-versed in the knowledge of what is happening on and off the field. However, they leave the nitty gritty information to their analysts. These hosts ask questions of the analysts and sometimes provide points of their own. The goal is to make the coverage more lively and intriguing for those watching at home.

Depending on the analysts working alongside these presenters, the host can also stir the pot. In doing so, the presenters can provide more polarizing takes or opinions worthy of discussion. All are roles the presenter plays in leading a broadcast along.

The following presenters all have their own styles and formats that they use in broadcasts. However, each one of the following does very well at making coverage of soccer more entertaining for the masses.

In choosing who you think is the best presenter, try to look beyond the leagues you watch. If anything, use this as an opportunity to familiarize yourself with the other presenters. You may find that the other nominees are just as, if not more, suiting to your desires.

Best presenter for soccer on TV in the U.S.

Here are the nominees for best presenter in the United States:

Voting closes at midnight ET on July 31, 2022.

