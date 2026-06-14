Why Jeremie Frimpong is missing the 2026 World Cup for the Netherlands

The Netherlands will be hunting for their first-ever World Cup title in 2026, looking to snap a historical curse after finishing as runners-up three times without ever lifting the trophy. The Oranje will try to break that slump in North America, but they will have to do it without right-back Jeremie Frimpong.

Frimpong is missing the 2026 World Cup for the Netherlands due to a personnel decision by manager Ronald Koeman, who chose to name other players to the roster ahead of the Liverpool defender.

“I didn’t take Frimpong because of what I saw in the season. Several physical problems,” the Dutch manager explained during a press conference. For the right flank, Koeman initially called up Denzel Dumfries and Jurrien Timber, though the Arsenal defender was ultimately ruled out due to injury and replaced by Lutsharel Geertruida.

Koeman made up his mind during a friendly against Ecuador back in March, following an injury to Frimpong that left him on the pitch for just 11 minutes. “Let’s remember the match against Ecuador [friendly in March], when he came on at halftime and soon left, injured,” Koeman said.

Jeremie Frimpong #12 of the Netherlands controls the ball. (Getty Images)

In addition to Dumfries and Timber, the manager decided to select Crysencio Summerville over Frimpong for the right flank. “But I also chose someone else as right winger. Summerville… He can also play very well on the right side, but he is particularly good in his work ethic,” he added.

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An inconsistent season for Frimpong at Liverpool

Koeman’s decision was rooted in an inconsistent season for Frimpong, where recurring injury troubles limited his playing time and ultimately cost him his spot in the starting lineup at Anfield.

A lingering hamstring injury plagued him all year, sidelining him for 20 matches and limiting him to just 1,794 minutes of game time across 35 appearances, where he contributed two goals and two assists. Ultimately, that mixture of several injuries and an irregular club campaign cost him a seat on the plane to North America.