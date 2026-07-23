Paolo Maldini reveals talks with Brazil boss Carlo Ancelotti over Italy head coach vacancy

Italy legend Paolo Maldini has stepped into a pivotal leadership role overseeing the search for the Azzurri’s next head coach, spearheading a comprehensive overhaul aimed at the 2030 World Cup. Amid a swirling list of potential managerial targets, the newly appointed technical director revealed that the federation has held preliminary discussions with current Brazil boss Carlo Ancelotti to fill the high-profile vacancy on the bench.

On July 23, Serie A convened an assembly on Via Rosellini alongside top executives from the Italian Football Federation (FIGC), including newly elected president Giovanni Malago, technical director and Club Italia chief Paolo Maldini, and special advisor Leonardo. Securing a permanent manager for the national team dominated the agenda, with officials confirming that dialogue had also been opened with former Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.

When asked during a post-meeting press conference about pursuing the legendary Spanish manager, Maldini dropped a headline-grabbing revelation on the international stage: “Guardiola? We can’t share any news; you have identified one of our targets, but we have also spoken with Ancelotti. It felt right to start with the best in the world, but we need to verify their overall availability.“

While Maldini emphasized that these interactions were exploratory conversations rather than formal contract negotiations, the news still sent shockwaves across the footballing landscape. Ancelotti remains under contract with the Brazil Football Confederation (CBF) through June 2030, keeping him locked in as the figurehead for the Selecao‘s long-term sporting project.

Carlo Ancelotti (R) and Paolo Maldini (L) as Milan manager and Milan captain back in 2007.

Maldini offered further insight into how the federation is approaching its decision-making timeline. “The ideal scenario would be to appoint the national team manager by this week, but even more important is waiting for the person we truly want. There is an urgency, but deep down, not so much of one,” the former legendary defender detailed.

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Following Gennaro Gattuso’s departure in April after Italy failed to qualify for the 2026 World Cup via the UEFA playoffs, Silvio Baldini was appointed as interim head coach of the senior squad. Baldini, who simultaneously manages Italy’s U-21 side, led the team through recent friendlies against Luxembourg and Greece and will remain in charge until a permanent appointment is finalized.

Ancelotti represents a complex target for Italy

After leaving Real Madrid, Carlo Ancelotti took charge of Brazil in May 2025, marking his first stint as a national team manager as he sought to restore tactical discipline to the five-time world champions. Ahead of the 2026 tournament, the CBF announced a contract extension through 2030, cementing the Italian tactician as the central pillar of their long-term international blueprint.

Prising Ancelotti away from Brazil presents monumental logistical and financial hurdles for the FIGC. According to Globo Esporte, in addition to an annual salary of €770,000 (roughly $853,000), Ancelotti’s compensation structure includes a €5 million World Cup victory bonus, a private jet allowance, and luxury accommodations in Barra da Tijuca near Rio de Janeiro.

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