Why Xherdan Shaqiri isn’t playing for Switzerland in the 2026 World Cup

For over a decade, major international tournaments followed a familiar script for Swiss football fans. Switzerland would find themselves in a tight spot, and Xherdan Shaqiri would appear out of nowhere to unleash a moment of pure, left-footed magic.

From his stunning hat-trick against Honduras in 2014 to his breathtaking bicycle kick against Poland in 2016, the stocky playmaker was the definition of a big-game player. Even at Euro 2024, his brilliant curler against Scotland proved he still had that elite tournament spark.

Yet, as the 2026 FIFA World Cup takes center stage across North America, the familiar number 23 is noticeably absent from the Rossocrociati roster.

The omission has left many casual fans tuning into the tournament wondering why one of the most clutch players in modern World Cup history isn’t on the pitch. The answer does not lie in a sudden injury or a controversial managerial bust-up with Murat Yakin.

Instead, it comes down to a definitive personal choice made right after his last major tournament cycle.

When did Shaqiri leave the Swiss national team?

Xherdan Shaqiri is not playing in the 2026 World Cup because he officially retired from international soccer in July 2024.

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see also Switzerland National Team TV Schedule

Following Switzerland’s dramatic penalty shootout heartbreak against England in the quarterfinals of Euro 2024, Shaqiri decided it was the perfect moment to step away. At 32 years old, having represented his country for 14 unforgettable years, he chose to prioritize the final chapters of his club career.

Taking to social media to announce his departure, Shaqiri expressed profound gratitude to the fans, stating that his memories with the national team would remain forever.

His international retirement closed one of the most successful individual chapters in Swiss sports history. He concluded his career with the Nati as their third-most capped player with 125 appearances and their fourth-highest goalscorer with 32 goals.

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Where is Shaqiri playing club soccer now?

While he is no longer wearing the white and red of Switzerland, Shaqiri has remained highly active at the club level.

Shortly after his international retirement, he parted ways with MLS side Chicago Fire. He then made an emotional return to his boyhood club, FC Basel, in the Swiss Super League.

Playing domestically has allowed him to manage his physical workload away from the grueling demands of the international calendar. It keeps him sharp for domestic competition without the added burden of intense, cross-continental travel.

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