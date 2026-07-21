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Pedro Porro defends Argentina’s playing style after Spain’s 2026 World Cup triumph: ‘They deserved to be in the final’

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

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Pedro Porro #12 of Spain.
© Florencia Tan Jun/Getty ImagesPedro Porro #12 of Spain.

Argentina‘s high-octane playing style became one of the defining talking points of the 2026 World Cup, where occasional tactical directness was superseded by a fierce, hyper-aggressive edge. Following Spain‘s 1-0 extra-time triumph in the final, Spanish defender Pedro Porro came to the Albiceleste‘s defense, candidly arguing that “they deserved to be in the final.

When pressed by Mundo Deportivo regarding Argentina’s physical approach, Porro offered a balanced perspective: “Everyone thinks that Argentina is a competitive team. I believe that’s just their way of playing, and I have no reason to counter that. At the end of the day, they have been a great national team throughout the entire World Cup and demonstrated it by coming back in matches.

Indeed, Argentina sat near the bottom of the tournament’s fair-play rankings. The Albiceleste averaged 14.1 fouls per match, seventh-most in the field, and racked up 14 yellow cards, the highest total by any team at the 2026 World Cup. By comparison, champion Spain picked up just six cautions over their entire seven-match run.

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Yet, Argentina’s physical edge was matched by undeniable firepower. They finished as the tournament’s third-highest scoring team with 19 goals (behind only France and England at 20) and made history in the Round of 16 by becoming the first team to erase a two-goal knockout deficit within regulation time in a thrilling 3-2 victory over Egypt.

Pedro Porro #12 of Spain kisses the World Cup Winner&#039;s Trophy.

Pedro Porro #12 of Spain kisses the World Cup Winner’s Trophy.

The Spanish right-back concluded his postgame remarks by praising the opposition at MetLife Stadium. “I believe they also deserved to be in the final, and to be honest, it was a very beautiful final. Luckily, it went our way. I’d also like to congratulate them on the great work they’ve done throughout the whole World Cup,” Porro stated.

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Argentina faces potential sanctions as FIFA opens disciplinary review into World Cup final clash with Spain

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Argentina faces potential sanctions as FIFA opens disciplinary review into World Cup final clash with Spain

Porro caps off a breakout World Cup campaign

Porro’s international breakout provided a dramatic contrast to a grueling 2025–26 club campaign with Tottenham Hotspur, where the defender logged heavy minutes during a tense Premier League season. Initially arriving in North America as a rotation option, the former Manchester City player seized his opportunity and anchored himself as one of the elite right-backs of the tournament.

After rotation appearances against Saudi Arabia, Cape Verde, and Uruguay in the group stage, Porro took over the starting spot for manager Luis de la Fuente during the knockout phase. Scoring in the Round of 32 against Austria and adding another strike against France in the semifinal, he cemented his reputation as a dominant, two-way force along the flank for the world champions.

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